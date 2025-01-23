Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HC grants bail to hospital employee after spending 11 years behind bars

ByKaruna Nidhi
Jan 23, 2025 08:26 AM IST

MUMBAI: Bombay HC grants bail to hospital employee Wargis, accused of drugging and assaulting a patient, citing inconsistencies and weak evidence after 11 years in custody.

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court recently granted bail to a hospital employee, accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a patient at a Thane hospital, after spending over 11 years in custody. The court underscored glaring inconsistencies and questioned the inconclusive medical evidence, which weakened the prosecution’s case.

HC grants bail to hospital employee after spending 11 years behind bars
HC grants bail to hospital employee after spending 11 years behind bars

The incident stems from when the victim was suffering from fever and was admitted to a hospital in Diva, Thane, on April 26, 2013. William Jecob Wargis, a hospital employee, allegedly mixed drugs through the victim’s saline, making her drowsy and then sexually assaulted her during the night. The horrifying incident came to light when an attendant heard noises and informed another doctor, who found Wargis in a compromising position.

The following morning, the victim narrated the incident to her parents, who then approached the Mumbra Police Station where an FIR was registered after four days. After the completion of the medical examination, the victim’s pregnancy was confirmed, which was terminated the next month.

Wargis was arrested on May 17, 2013, and was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Thane sessions court. Wargis challenged his conviction, based on several inconsistencies and lack of medical evidence.

Advocate Manisha Devkar, representing Wargis, pointed out certain contradictions in the statement of the victim. He further highlighted the lack of medical evidence in the case, in addition to the fact that there was a delay in registering the FIR. This, according to the defence, weakened her credibility.

Additional public prosecutor, M.H. Mhatre, highlighted the direct connection between the offence and the DNA sampling, which indicated that the victim was the natural biological mother of the foetus. She submitted that the delay in FIR was due to societal fear and stigma attached to such incidents.

A division bench, led by justices Sarang V. Kotwal and S.M. Modak, granted bail to Wargis, citing his prolonged incarceration of over 11 years. The decision was influenced by the concern that the appeal was not likely to be decided anytime soon.

Moreover, the court observed certain inconsistencies in the testimonies presented regarding the timeline and the incident, which further undermined the prosecution’s case. The court also highlighted the inconclusive medical evidence, which did not establish sexual assault on the victim. It also stated that the delay in filing the FIR weakened the evidence presented by the prosecution.

The court, while granting bail to Wargis, imposed strict conditions, and directed his release on furnishing a personal bond of 30,000.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On