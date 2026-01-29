HC inclined to grant 4-day parole leave under escort to Abu Salem

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted a 4-day parole under an escort to gangster Abu Salem, a convict in the March 1993 Mumbai serial bombings case. Gangster Abu Salem (PTI)

Salem, currently lodged in Nashik Central Jail, approached the high court on December 18 seeking emergency parole to attend the last rites of his brother, Abu Hakim Ansari, who died on November 14, 2025, seeking emergency parole to attend the funeral, 40th-day prayers, Quran Khwani and other religious ceremonies, and to offer condolences to family members. The application was rejected on November 20, stating that the surety proposed by him was not appropriate, following which Salem approached the additional director general of police. On December 5, the deputy inspector general of prisons directed jail authorities to grant him a two-day parole under escort, with strict conditions, including a prohibition on meeting anyone or consuming food from outside.

Challenging this order, Salem, through advocate Farhana Shah, approached the high court, contending that he was unable to bear the escort charges as he had been incarcerated for over two decades and had no source of income. During a hearing on January 13, the court directed the state government to submit an explanation as to why Salem cannot be released on parole without an escort and also asked the authorities to specify the escort charges that Salem would be required to pay.

The state government, referring to a report received from the Uttar Pradesh police, stated that Salem’s native place, Saraymir, was a communally sensitive area, and releasing him could potentially disturb the peace and tranquillity of the region, adding that it is ready to grant the four-day parole leave, provided he pays for the escort party.

On Wednesday, a division bench of justice AS Gadkari and justice Shyam C Chandak told Salem that the court was inclined to grant him a 4-day parole leave, excluding travel time, under police escort and that he will have to pay the escort charges.

Advocate Shah opposed the condition, stating that Salem was not in a financial position to pay the escort charges, as he had no source of income and sought time to find out if Salem would be in a position to pay for the escort charges or not. Considering this, the court then posted the matter for further hearing on February 2.