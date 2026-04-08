HC orders DNA tests on mortal remains of seafarer killed in Gulf attack

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the deputy director general (DG), Shipping to collect the mortal remains of a Kandivali-based seafarer Dixit Solanki, who died in a suspected missile or drone attack on the oil tanker MT MKD Vyom in the Gulf of Oman, and send them to a forensic science laboratory (FSL) for DNA verification. Dixit Solanki, the seafarer who died in a suspected missile or drone attack on the oil tanker MT MKD Vyom in the Gulf of Oman.

A bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam Ankhad directed the deputy DG Shipping to collect the remains of the deceased seafarer from the mortuary of John Pinto International in Byculla, in the presence his family members, and send them to the FSL in Kalina and the central FSL in Hyderabad for DNA verification. “The copy of the report shall be supplied to the family as soon as possible,” the court said.

The plea, filed Monday morning by Amratlal Solanki and Mitali Solanki (the father and sister of the deceased seaman) through advocate Satish B Talekar, raises serious concerns over the identification of the remains brought to Mumbai on April 5—35 days after the fatal incident—and seeks written confirmation of post-mortem findings and DNA authentication. They also contended that it was very difficult to ascertain whether the remains were male or female, as only skeletal fragments had been returned.

In their petition, the family also stated that no documentation confirming post-mortem procedures or DNA identification was provided to them. Given the absence of any physical means to identify the remains, they have sought a court directive for DNA testing before performing the last rites.

During the hearing on Tuesday, advocate Rui Rodrigues, appearing for the central government, DG Shipping, told the court that communications were sent on Monday night by the DG Shipping to the Maharashtra police and FSLs at Hyderabad and Kalina for further action.

Rodrigues said the letters requested the police officials and the FSLs to facilitate the expeditious conduct of DNA testing of the remains through the concerned forensic authorities on priority, as sought by the family of the deceased. It added that considering the sensitive nature of the case, the condition of the remains, and the distress faced by the family, timely assistance from the state police machinery was crucial.

Subsequently, the court ordered the deputy DG of Shipping to send the remains to FSLs in Kalina and Hyderabad for DNA verification.

Dixit Solanki, a Kandivali resident working as an oiler in the engine room, died on March 1 after an explosion and fire tore through the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker. The vessel, which had departed Europe on February 8 and was bound for Ras Tanura in Saudi Arabia, was struck near the Muscat coast in the Gulf of Oman, a region witnessing heightened maritime tensions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Official records from DG Shipping described his death as being caused by “fatal injuries as a result of an exploding projectile”. Reports indicate that the attack, suspected to involve a missile or explosive-laden drone boat, created a breach in the vessel, triggering the blast in the engine room where Solanki, an oiler, was stationed. He was declared dead by the ship’s master, becoming the first reported Indian casualty in the recent escalation of maritime hostilities in the region. The remaining crew, including other Indians, were rescued safely.

However, the circumstances surrounding the repatriation of his remains have led to distress and uncertainty for the family.

The family had, even earlier, approached the high court after they anxiously waited for over a month to receive Dixit’s body, seeking orders to the central authorities to bring his mortal remains to India. Their petition, filed through advocate Pradnya Talekar, stated that the fundamental right to dignity extends to a person even after death and, hence, the authorities have a duty to ensure timely return of the mortal remains to the family. It also cited legal obligations under maritime regulations and guidelines requiring the repatriation of the body in cases of death at sea. Following this, the remains were brought to Mumbai on April 5.