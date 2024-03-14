MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, mandated the state government to allocate a house to the family of 26/11 terrorist attacks survivor Devika Rotawan. HC orders state to provide housing to 26/11 survivor Devika Rotawan

A division bench comprising justice GS Kulkarni and justice Firdosh Pooniwalla issued the order, instructing the government to allot a tenement to Rotawan within six months. While the location remains unspecified, the state indicated that it would be allotted through either the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority or the Slum Rehabilitation Authority.

Rotawan, who sustained bullet injuries during the 2008 attacks, had filed a petition in 2022 seeking housing under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scheme. She played a pivotal role as a witness during the trial of the attacks, leading to the conviction of terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

In her plea, Rotawan explained that the compensation received from the government was insufficient to afford a residence. Earlier instructions from the court to consider her representation, the state government expressed doubts about allotting a house under the EWS scheme.

The division bench, in the last hearing, emphasised the need for ‘human sensitivity’ in cases like Rotawan’s, stressing the importance of basic human rights, especially for victims of terrorist attacks. The court also criticised the government’s lack of consideration and slow decision-making process, urging the minister to reconsider.

Following the court’s order, the state government re-evaluated its decision and agreed to provide housing to Rotawan and her family. The court commended the housing minister’s decision, noting that it provided real justice to Rotawan considering her past suffering.

Speaking to HT Rotawan expressed joy and gratitude for the court’s decision, stating that it brings real happiness to her family, who currently lives in a rented apartment in Kherwadi along with her father and elder brother.

Rotawan was at the express train division of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station, waiting with her family members to go to Pune when two Pakistani terrorists – Ajmal Amir Kasab and his partner Abu Ismail started indiscriminate firing and hurling grenades at passengers. A bullet passed through Rotawan’s right thigh, leaving her badly writhing in pain.