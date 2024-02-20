HC refuses interim bail to Santosh Shelar in Antilia explosives case

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has denied interim bail to Santosh Atamaram Shelar, an accused in the Antilia explosives scare and the related murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran. Shelar had sought interim bail claiming that his daughter had met with an accident and required multiple surgeries. HT Image

Shelar had approached the court in January 2024 after his plea for bail was rejected by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. His counsel argued that his daughter had suffered a serious accident in November 2023, and required multiple surgeries and continuous medical care. Shelar’s temporary release was necessary to arrange finances for her treatment, he said.

The NIA opposed his plea, highlighting his prosecution under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). The agency said his daughter, 27, a practising advocate, was living in Pune with relatives and was being taken care of by his wife and other family members. Shelar could abscond if granted interim bail, especially considering his previous attempt to flee to Nepal with co-accused Manish Soni after Mansukh Hiran’s murder, the NIA contended.

The bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande found no material to support Shelar’s claim that his daughter’s surgeries were delayed due to the lack of funds. Moreover, since she had been discharged and was staying with her relatives, the court saw no reason to grant Shelar interim bail.

The cases against Shelar dates back to February 25, 2023, when a Mahindra Scorpio was found abandoned near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a threatening note. On March 5, 2023, Hiran, the owner of the SUV, was found dead in a creek near Mumbra, with six handkerchiefs stuffed in his mouth and his face covered by a scarf.

The NIA took over both cases and arrested ten individuals, including three Mumbai police officers Sachin Waze and Riyazuddin Kazi and inspector Sunil Mane. Former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, former police constable Vinayak More, and a life convict in Lakhan Bhaiyya fake encounter killing case were also arrested for allegedly aiding Waze in executing the crime.