Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a 28-year-old woman accused, along with her partner, of assaulting her seven-year-old son. The court expressed scepticism over the allegations, stating that it was difficult to believe a mother would harm her child. HC refuses to believe that a mother would beat her child, grants her bail

“Prima facie, this statement is unbelievable as it is unsubstantiated. No mother can be thought of beating a one-year-old child as alleged,” the court remarked after reviewing the case records.

The case dates back to 2023 when the Dahisar police registered an FIR against Nilam Dhadave, a resident, and her partner based on a complaint filed by her estranged husband, Vinod Dhadave. Vinod, a flour mill owner in Ratnagiri, alleged that Nilam physically assaulted their son out of frustration over domestic disputes. The complaint later led to the addition of charges of sexual abuse.

According to the FIR, the couple had mutually agreed to divorce, after which Nilam moved to Mumbai, leaving their son in Vinod’s care in Ratnagiri. However, in June 2023, reports emerged of the child being mistreated by Vinod, prompting Nilam to return to Ratnagiri and take him with her to Mumbai.

Once in Mumbai, the child was left in the care of Nilam’s partner during the day while she was at work, returning home around 3:30 pm daily. In October 2023, Vinod lodged an FIR accusing Nilam and her partner of assaulting the boy, leading to her arrest.

Nilam subsequently sought bail from the high court, which ruled in her favour. The court took into consideration the medical records indicating the child had been hospitalised multiple times due to seizures and epileptic fits. It also acknowledged Nilam’s consistent efforts to provide medical care and support to her son.