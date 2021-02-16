HC refuses to restore X-category security cover to BJP minority morcha chief
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court recently rejected petition of BJP’s Minority Morcha national president, seeking restoration of his X-category security cover.
Jamal Siddiqui had moved the court claiming that being the national president of BJP Minority Morcha, there was a constant threat to his life and property and that was why he was granted X-category police protection by the state government in 2017. But, after the government in Maharashtra changed, his security cover was withdrawn.
Additional public prosecutor TH Khan pointed out that the security cover of the petitioner was not withdrawn, but was reduced.
Also Read | Toolkit case: Bail pleas of Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk in Bombay HC today
The division bench of justice Sunil Share and justice Avinash Gharote said, “The right to lead a secured life would never include in it any right to lead a specially secured life, unless the special need is assessed and acknowledged by the State,” said the bench.
“If the person desirous of any additional and special security is dissatisfied with decision of the State to not provide him any special or ‘X’ category security, such person can always opt for engaging private security guards for his own security at his own expenses,” said the court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC refuses to restore X-category security cover to BJP minority morcha chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus cases in Mumbai on the rise: List of hotspots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 of family killed on Pune-Mumbai expressway accident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway leaves 5 dead, 5 injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman dies after being stabbed by boyfriend outside Mumbai’s KEM Hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man arrested for attacking RPF constable, ransacking station master’s office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Byculla zoo gets 1,400 visitors on Day 1 of reopening, to go live on social media today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai schools urge BMC to allow reopening for higher grades
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Affiliated colleges in districts other than Mumbai can reopen, says University of Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T searches find unaccounted transactions of ₹1,500 crore at gutkha baron JM Joshi, son actor Sachiin’s premises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC tells ED to not take coercive action against Avinash Bhosale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP expels Kerala legislator Mani Kappan over anti-party activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai duo sets up strawberry farm, officials plan to replicate model
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four minors booked for gang-rape of 13-year-old near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox