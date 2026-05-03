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HC rejects railways’ claim that man who fell off train was negligent; grants compensation to kin

The railway authorities had refused to compensate the family claiming the man was not a bonafide passenger and he had fallen off the train due to his own negligence

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Mumbai: Eight years after a Kalyan-bound man died after falling off a train, the Bombay High Court has ordered the Central Railway to pay his family 8 lakh as compensation. While the railway authorities had refused to compensate the family claiming the man was not a bonafide passenger and he had fallen off the train due to his own negligence, a single-judge bench of justice MM Sathaye on April 21 observed that “there is sufficient material on record to hold that the deceased was a bonafide passenger who died as a result of an untoward incident…”

HC rejects railways’ claim that man who fell off train was negligent; grants compensation to kin

The deceased, Vilas Jondhale, was in his thirties. Father to two minor sons, he fell off a running train in the early hours of August 28, 2018, and died in hospital later the same day. His wife Suvarna Jondhale, sons aged 14 and 11 years, and his parents Sambhaji and Shobha had moved the high court challenging an order of the Railway Claims Tribunal, Mumbai bench that had dismissed their claim for compensation on February 14, 2022.

The family claimed that Vilas was traveling from Hingoli in Marathwada to Kalyan. At Khadavali Station in Thane close to 6am, he accidentally fell out of the running train on platform no. 2 after being allegedly pushed by a crowd. Though he was taken to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries the same day.

“Considering the early morning time of the accident, there could not have been so much crowd. Therefore, the deceased found lying on the platform, cannot be said to have fallen from the train,” the railways’ lawyer told the court.

The court, however, noted that Vilas’s father had stepped into the witness box before the tribunal and said that his son had started from his native place, Hingoli, on August 27, 2018 and broke his journey in Aurangabad to meet his relatives. He bought a ticket from Aurangabad to Kalyan aboard the Nandigram Express at 9:50pm that day and met with the accident at Khadavli at about 6am on August 28, 2018.

“There is no reason to disbelieve his evidence, in the absence of any contrary evidence brought on record,” Justice Sathaye said.

The court said that there was no evidence led by the railways to prove that Vilas’s death was due to “suicide, self-inflicted injury, own criminal act, act under intoxication or insanity or natural cause or decease etc”, which exempt the railways from paying compensation. Setting aside the railway tribunal’s order, the court asked the railways to pay the family 8 lakh as compensation with 9 % interest per annum since the day of the incident.

 
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