HC reserves order on Kangana Ranaut’s petition against Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a petition filed by actress Kangana Ranaut, seeking a joint hearing before the metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri on her complaint against Javed Akhtar along with the famous lyricist's defamation against her.

Justice PD Naik said the order would be pronounced on February 2.

In her petition, filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiqui, Ranaut argued that since both Akhtar’s defamation case and her complaint stemmed from the same incident in March 2016, they should be treated as cross-complaints and therefore should be heard together.

Javed Akhtar filed a defamation complaint in November 2020, citing defamatory statements made by Kangana Ranaut during an interview with Republic TV. The notice was issued against her in February 2021. Ranaut challenged the summons in the sessions court and subsequently moved to challenge the entire proceedings before the high court, both of which were dismissed. Her special leave petition to the Supreme Court was also dismissed due to office objections.

Ranaut responded by filing a counter-complaint against Akhtar in the Andheri court, accusing him of extortion and invasion of privacy. In July 2023, the magistrate court dropped the extortion charge but summoned Akhtar for criminal intimidation and harassment offences. Akhtar filed a revision plea before the Sessions Court in Dindoshi, leading to a stay of summons and criminal proceedings. This prompted Ranaut to file the current petition before the high court.

In response, Akhtar, represented by advocate Jay Bhardwaj, characterised Ranaut’s actions as an attempt to delay court proceedings. He argued that the core incident for his defamation case was Ranaut’s 2020 interview with Republic TV, whereas Kangana’s case was related to an incident in March 2016. Akhtar highlighted the substantial delay, almost 5-and-a-half years, in filing the cross-complaint, suggesting it was done to pressure him.

Moreover, Akhtar contended that even if considered a cross-complaint, there was no need to stay proceedings before the lower court. He asserted that Kangana’s complaint could be heard after his, without causing any prejudice. After hearing both sides, the court reserved its order.