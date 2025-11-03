HC seeks state’s response on plea against premature NEET-UG CAP Round-3 results

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday sought the state’s response over a plea filed by a 19-year-old NEET-UG candidate, who challenged the early declaration of the CAP (Centralised Admission Process) Round-3 results for admission to the Health Science courses (Group B) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell. She stated that this action has interfered arbitrarily with the seat matrix and has deprived several eligible students of a fair opportunity to opt for better seats. Mumbai, India - September 03, 2021: Bombay High Court at Fort, in Mumbai . (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

The petitioner, Purva Milind Wagh, moved the high court on October 28 this year, challenging the “premature declaration” of CAP Round-3 results of the NEET-UG 2025, which, according to her, has resulted in inaccurate vacancy accounting. Wagh has cleared the NEET-UG 2025 exam and is seeking admission to a medical course in Maharashtra through the State CET’s CAP.

The State CET Cell declared the CAP Round-3 results for Group B (BAMS/BHMS/BUMS) on October 25, prior to the CAP Round-3 results for Group A (MBBS/BDS), which were scheduled on October 30. This, Wagh said, has placed the candidates at a severe and irreversible disadvantage, because the seats likely to fall vacant in Group B, after announcing the Group A results, were not included in the process. Several higher-ranking candidates who were allotted Group B seats in Round-2 were likely to secure Group A in Round-3. At the time she filed her petition, CAP Round-3 results for Group A were not announced, making the available number of seats for Group B inaccurate and understated. “The CET Cell is bound to conduct the CAP rounds in a synchronised and uniform manner,” said Wagh.

In her petition filed through advocate Rahul Kamerkar, Wagh stated that she has been allotted admission at the Ashvin Rural Ayurvedic College, Manchi Hill, and now stands barred from participating in further rounds as per a notice issued by the State CET authorities on October 17. “This action is arbitrary, unfair, and contrary to the Information Brochure and established admission procedure,” she said. The petitioner, therefore, urged the court to quash the notice and direct the CET Cell to re-conduct CAP Round-3 (Group B) or hold a CAP Round-4 (Group B), after duly accounting for the vacancies arising from Group A results.

Contending that she, along with similarly situated candidates, has been deprived of fair consideration for those seats, Wagh stated that the higher-ranking candidates could have been allotted seats at a Government College in CAP Round-2 (Group B), with highly subsidised fees. “Declaring Group B results prematurely resulted in underrepresentation of available Group B seats, distorting the merit order. Conventionally, Group A results are always declared prior to Group B results, precisely to ensure accurate vacancy accounting and seat reallocation”, said Wagh in her petition.

A single judge bench of Justice Manjusha Deshpande was informed that the stray round for Group A of State Counselling is to commence from November 11, and for Group B from November 6. Following this, the court issued notice to the State government, including the Directorate of Medical Education and Research and the CET Cell of Maharashtra, seeking their response to the issue and adjourned the matter for future hearing on November 3.