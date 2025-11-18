HC seeks statewide data on FIRs, fines for illegal political hoardings

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed all civic bodies across Maharashtra to submit data on the number of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered and fines charged in connection with illegal political hoardings, banners and posters on public roads and footpaths. Mumbai, India - February 16, 2023: Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil supporters put up banners and flexes on his birthday outside NCP party office, at Ballard Pier, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, February 16, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

A division bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil also commended the steps taken by the Latur Municipal Corporation, noting that it has established a structured mechanism to curb this practice.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions alleging that political parties continue to put up illegal banners and hoardings across cities, defacing public property, despite repeated judicial directions.

The bench recalled that it had been calling for strict enforcement against such violations for several years and had even directed all political parties to file undertakings that none of their functionaries would erect unauthorised hoardings. The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had submitted such undertakings.

On Monday, the court reiterated that the fines for illegal hoardings, banners or posters must be recovered from the person authorised by the concerned political party. The bench sought specific data on the number of FIRs registered, the action taken in each case, and the amount of fines recovered, along with details of the action plan for recovery. It also suggested that every civic body establish a separate department to exclusively address the issue.

The court commended the steps taken by the Latur Municipal Corporation, noting that it has implemented a structured mechanism to curb illegal hoardings. The civic body has created a WhatsApp group comprising public-spirited citizens, civic officials and police officers to facilitate timely action. It has also held regular meetings with printing shops and made QR codes compulsory on hoardings to verify whether they have been erected with proper approval. “The Latur civic body has put in a nice system to tackle the issue. This can be incorporated by other civic bodies too,” the court said.

In contrast, the bench criticised the Thane Municipal Corporation for failing to file an affidavit outlining the action it has taken against illegal hoardings, including FIRs registered. Giving the TMC a final chance, the court said that if the affidavit is not submitted by next week, it would be constrained to summon the municipal commissioner.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on November 26.