Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

HC seeks statewide data on FIRs, fines for illegal political hoardings

ByPrateem Rohanekar
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 05:08 am IST

A division bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil also commended the steps taken by the Latur Municipal Corporation, noting that it has established a structured mechanism to curb this practice.

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday directed all civic bodies across Maharashtra to submit data on the number of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered and fines charged in connection with illegal political hoardings, banners and posters on public roads and footpaths.

Mumbai, India - February 16, 2023: Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil supporters put up banners and flexes on his birthday outside NCP party office, at Ballard Pier, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, February 16, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - February 16, 2023: Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil supporters put up banners and flexes on his birthday outside NCP party office, at Ballard Pier, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, February 16, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

A division bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil also commended the steps taken by the Latur Municipal Corporation, noting that it has established a structured mechanism to curb this practice.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions alleging that political parties continue to put up illegal banners and hoardings across cities, defacing public property, despite repeated judicial directions.

The bench recalled that it had been calling for strict enforcement against such violations for several years and had even directed all political parties to file undertakings that none of their functionaries would erect unauthorised hoardings. The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had submitted such undertakings.

On Monday, the court reiterated that the fines for illegal hoardings, banners or posters must be recovered from the person authorised by the concerned political party. The bench sought specific data on the number of FIRs registered, the action taken in each case, and the amount of fines recovered, along with details of the action plan for recovery. It also suggested that every civic body establish a separate department to exclusively address the issue.

The court commended the steps taken by the Latur Municipal Corporation, noting that it has implemented a structured mechanism to curb illegal hoardings. The civic body has created a WhatsApp group comprising public-spirited citizens, civic officials and police officers to facilitate timely action. It has also held regular meetings with printing shops and made QR codes compulsory on hoardings to verify whether they have been erected with proper approval. “The Latur civic body has put in a nice system to tackle the issue. This can be incorporated by other civic bodies too,” the court said.

In contrast, the bench criticised the Thane Municipal Corporation for failing to file an affidavit outlining the action it has taken against illegal hoardings, including FIRs registered. Giving the TMC a final chance, the court said that if the affidavit is not submitted by next week, it would be constrained to summon the municipal commissioner.

The court has posted the matter for further hearing on November 26.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / HC seeks statewide data on FIRs, fines for illegal political hoardings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Bombay High Court mandated all Maharashtra civic bodies to report data on FIRs and fines related to illegal political hoardings, emphasizing strict enforcement against violations despite past judicial directions. It praised Latur's proactive measures while criticizing Thane's lack of action. The court's ongoing efforts address defacement of public property by political parties.