MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has ruled that a shared autorickshaw used by employees to travel to work cannot be treated as a “workplace” under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act (POSH), and has set aside an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) order that found a bank employee guilty of sexual harassment. HC: Shared auto not ‘workplace’; quashes ICC order in harassment case

A division bench of Justices Suman Shyam and Firdosh P Pooniwala passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the accused employee challenging the ICC’s August 29, 2023 decision.

According to the petition, the alleged incident occurred in March, 2023, when the accused and the complainant, both employees of the same bank, were travelling from Kurla railway station to their offices in Bandra-Kurla Complex in a shared autorickshaw.

The woman alleged that the accused touched her inappropriately during the commute. She later lodged a police complaint and also approached the bank, which referred the matter to its ICC. Following an inquiry, the ICC held the employee guilty under the POSH Act and recommended disciplinary action.

His counsel, advocate Anand Pande, contended that the ICC lacked jurisdiction because the alleged incident did not occur at a “workplace” as defined under the POSH Act.

The bench accepted the argument, noting that although both employees were travelling to work, the shared autorickshaw had not been arranged or provided by the employer.

“In these circumstances, in our view, such transportation would not fall within the definition of a “workplace” as defined by Section 2(o)(v) (of the POSH Act,” the bench said, concluding that the alleged incident had not, therefore, taken place at a “workplace” and therefore the ICC had no jurisdiction to inquire into the complaint.