HC slams authorities over seized vehicles choking Mumbai roads, seeks policy by April 29

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court (HC) on April 8 came down heavily on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the city’s traffic department for failing to formulate a coherent policy to manage seized vehicles that are routinely abandoned on public roads and in the vicinity of police stations. The court observed that the unregulated parking of such vehicles contributes significantly to Mumbai’s chronic congestion and poses a serious inconvenience to pedestrians. The plea raised concerns regarding unchecked dumping, parking, and storing of seized vehicles—often for years—on roads (HT Archives)

A division bench comprising Justices GS Kulkarni and Advait Sethna made the observations while hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Marathon Maxima Co-operative Housing Society through advocate Seema Chopda. The petition raised pressing concerns regarding the unchecked dumping, parking, and storing of seized vehicles—often for years—on public roads, open private plots, and around police stations across the city.

The court took judicial notice of the fact that several police stations in Mumbai are surrounded by seized vehicles encroaching on essential public amenities such as footpaths and roads. “This has made life miserable for pedestrians already burdened by limited open spaces and widespread encroachments,” the bench noted. It further said the issue was exacerbated by illegal parking in open public spaces, including pavements and roads adjacent to police stations.

The bench expressed strong disapproval of the civic body’s inaction in addressing these encroachments, stating, “When pedestrians themselves cannot move freely on roads and footpaths, the traffic department cannot afford to remain a mute spectator.” It emphasised that such parking practices not only cause inconvenience but also raise serious safety concerns.

Highlighting the absence of a uniform policy to tackle the issue—either in Mumbai or elsewhere in Maharashtra—the court directed the Additional Commissioner of Traffic, Greater Mumbai, to conduct a detailed survey. The official was instructed to collect data, along with photographs, showcasing the extent of the problem and submit a comprehensive report to the court.

The court also noted that a co-ordinate bench had, on April 13, 2023, ordered the state government to frame a policy for the disposal of such seized vehicles. However, despite the passage of nearly two years, no policy has been presented so far.

Taking serious note of the delay, the court directed the additional commissioner of traffic and the inspector general of police, Maharashtra, to deliberate on the matter and implement a practical mechanism for storing seized vehicles in a manner that does not encroach upon public spaces. It stressed that seized vehicles must not be dumped on roads, pavements, or near police stations.

Finally, the court ordered the state government to place on record a concrete policy, as mandated in the April 2023 order, under the guidance of the Principal Secretary (Home), by April 29.