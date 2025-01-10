Menu Explore
HC slams BMC over deteriorating air quality; proposes real-time AQI monitoring

ByKaruna Nidhi
Jan 10, 2025 07:16 AM IST

MUMBAI: Bombay HC criticized BMC for poor pollution control, urging real-time AQI updates, stricter measures, and cleaner fuels to combat worsening air quality.

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday expressed grave concern over the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai, strongly criticising the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and environmental authorities for their lacklustre efforts in controlling pollution.

A bench comprising chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and justice G S Kulkarni deliberated on several measures to address the issue, including banning the use of ‘bhattis’ in traditional bakeries and mandating the installation of display boards to provide real-time AQI updates. These initiatives, the court noted, are crucial for raising public awareness and ensuring transparency.

The amicus curiae, a legal expert appointed to assist the court, highlighted significant lapses by the authorities. He pointed out that many areas, including Ulhasnagar and Chandivali, lacked functional air quality monitoring stations, severely undermining efforts to measure pollution levels. The amicus curiae proposed the installation of real-time monitoring systems at construction sites and the public display of AQI data to enhance accountability.

Mumbai’s extensive construction activities, driven by large-scale developmental projects, were identified as major contributors to air pollution. The court took a stern view of the BMC’s “either-or” approach, which suggested that the ongoing construction made it impossible to control AQI levels. The amicus curiae rejected this argument, emphasising that effective monitoring and stringent measures could mitigate pollution.

The court also focused on the environmental impact of traditional bakeries using ‘bhattis’ that burn wood and coal. It suggested that these establishments transition to cleaner fuel alternatives to reduce their contribution to air pollution.

With AQI levels fluctuating between moderate and poor across the city, the court called for penal actions against industries violating environmental norms. “Collective measures need to be taken. Accountability must be fixed, and the machinery must be clear. There has to be a proper report by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) detailing the steps taken against violators,” the bench stated.

Expressing frustration over the lack of coordinated action, the court reprimanded the authorities for failing to enforce stricter rules to safeguard public health. “You are playing with the lives of millions of citizens in the city. Children are affected. Everyone is affected,” the bench observed, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive action to combat the city’s pollution crisis.

