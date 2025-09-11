MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday strongly criticised the Maharashtra Police and Prison Authorities for their laxity in failing to release anti-caste activist Ramesh Murlidhar Gaichor, 41, arrested in connection with the 2018 Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case. HC slams police, prison authorities for delay in releasing Bhima Koregaon accused

The court pointed out that despite granting Gaichor three days’ temporary bail from September 9 to September 11 to visit his ailing 75-year-old father, the authorities did not release him due to a week-long public holiday. The division bench of Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Ranjitsinha Bhonsale remarked, “We made it clear in our order that we are considering his plea only on humanitarian grounds. So humanity is now put to rest? Why was he not released? Is this merely harassment?”

Gaichor is among several anti-caste activists and scholars arrested in connection with the violence that erupted at a conclave in Bhima Koregaon village near Pune on New Year’s Eve 2017. According to court records, he was arrested on September 7, 2020. Earlier this year, he moved a bail application before the trial court, which was rejected on July 1. Subsequently, on July 28, he filed a petition challenging the rejection.

During the hearing, public prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh submitted that the superintendent was awaiting the trial court’s release warrant. The bench clarified that a release warrant was not required since Gaichor was granted temporary bail, not regular bail, and adjourned the hearing till September 11.

In his petition, Gaichor emphasised that his plea was purely humanitarian, seeking to visit his ailing father. He pointed out that his co-accused Surendra Gadling and Rona Wilson were similarly granted temporary bail on compassionate grounds. He argued that the special judge failed to recognise the genuineness of his request.

The case stems from the Elgar Parishad event held at Pune’s Shaniwarwada to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in 1818. Violence broke out on January 1, 2018, with the police alleging Maoist involvement. One person was killed and several injured. The NIA, investigating the case, accused Gaichor of “propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology.”