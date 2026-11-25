MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has granted a conditional stay on the execution of an arbitral award ordering the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to pay ₹238.66 crore to Lodha Developers Ltd towards compensating losses caused by the reduction in permissible built-up area in its Wadala project. HC stays execution of arbitral award ordering MMRDA to pay ₹238.66 cr to Lodha Developers more

A single judge bench of Justice NJ Jamadar rejected the MMRDA’s plea for unconditional stay on the execution of the award. Instead, the court granted a stay on the condition that the MMRDA deposits ₹145.44 crore with the court within six weeks. The interim order was passed on a commercial petition filed by the MMRDA, challenging the arbitral award dated October 17, 2025, passed by a sole arbitrator.

The dispute pertained to a 25,000-square metre (sqm) plot in the Wadala Truck Terminus (TT) area. In March 2010, the MMRDA, the special town planning authority for the area, invited bids for leasing the plot for 65 years, projecting a maximum permissible built-up area of 495,000 sqm. In November 2010, it accepted Lodha Developers’ bid of ₹81,818.18/sqm and whereas in August 2011, a lease agreement with a total premium of ₹4,050 crore was executed.

Lodha Developers planned a 101-storey tower on the plot and made efforts to obtain special aviation clearance of 530 meters from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), but the authority eventually granted clearance for only 131.56 meters, which restricted the built-up area on the plot to 361,322 sqm.

The reduction in maximum permissible built-up area resulted in disputes between the developer and the MMRDA, which eventually was referred to a sole arbitrator. The arbitrator allowed two claims of the developer – losses caused due to cancellation of bookings for 287 flats above 42nd floor of the planned tower, and loss of profit – and ordered the authority to pay ₹238.66 crore to the developer towards compensation, prompting the MMRDA to approach the high court.

In its petition, the MMRDA sought cancellation of the arbitral award, contending that it was patently illegal, suffered from perversity and non-application of mind, and in conflict with the public policy of India. It also sought a stay on execution of the award during pendency of the petition.

Lodha Developers, on the other hand, accused the MMRDA of suppressing material fact and misrepresentation by projecting maximum permissible built-up area of 495,000 sqm, when in 2009 itself, AAI had informed the authority that it could expect a height up to 62 meters above mean sea level (AMSL) for development on the plot. The arbitral award did not require interference, the developer said.

The court accepted the arguments advanced on behalf of the developer after noticing that the lease premium was linked to the built-up area and because of the height restriction imposed by AAI, an area measuring 134,385.50 sqm could not be developed; hence, the arbitral tribunal held that the statement about maximum permissible built-up area in the bid document was a misrepresentation, as built-up area of 495,000 sqm required height clearance of above 180 meters.

“Prima facie, the aforesaid view of the learned arbitrator can neither be said to be perverse nor facially untenable,” justice Jamadar said, rejecting the MMRDA’s plea for unconditional stay.