MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has asked the state government to explain how three companies, including two South Korean firms, set up factories in unauthorised premises in Pune district and still managed to get fire safety clearances and factory licences. HC to state: How did 2 two South Korean firms get NOCs for illegal units in Pune

The division bench of justices Ravindra Ghuge and Ashwin Bhobe was shocked to see that the three companies had set up factories within the limits of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The judges noted that the factories were set up in Mangrul village in blatant disregard of the rules and procedures applicable.

“They even succeeded in getting the NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the fire department and factories licenses from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, Mumbai,” said the judges, adding that the state needs to investigate these acts and take appropriate action against the officers concerned.

The companies involved are NVH India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd and Sungwoo Hightech Pune Pvt Ltd, both South Korean firms, and PHA India Private Ltd. The factories were set up on land that originally belonged to a Pune-based businessman. The companies approached the high court after PMRDA issued notices stating that the factory buildings were constructed without approved plans and occupancy certificates. However, by then, manufacturing had already begun.

The companies admitted that there were irregularities in the setting up of the factories and asked the court to regularise the illegal constructions. They also urged the court not to stop their manufacturing activities, saying they were willing to pay regularisation charges, deposit a total of ₹2.5 crore with PMRDA, and follow the due process of law.

The court agreed to let the factories continue operating, after the companies’ counsel pointed out that stopping their manufacturing activity would take away the source of livelihood from around 1,200 workers and officers working in the units.

The judges said they considered the request of the companies “only for the fact that more than 1000 employees are working in these factories and for no fault on their part, their earnings would be stopped and they would suffer irreparable harm, manifest inconvenience and grave hardships.”

The relief, however, comes with the condition that the companies will apply for regularisation. The court has also ordered the PMRDA to appoint a specific officer to supervise the entire procedure and complete it in 180 days.

The petitions will be monitored for compliance and will be heard again on January 30, 2026.