Health minister Sawant’s ‘itch for reservation’ remark angers Maratha outfits, opposition

Public health minister Tanaji Sawant’s controversial remarks on Maratha reservation have invited a sharp rebuke from several community outfits and opposition parties. An apology by the Shiv Sena leader and even a damage-control exercise by the alliance partner, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have done little to contain the outrage.

Speaking at a meeting of his workers in Osmanabad, Sawant said, “You [Maratha groups] were mum when the quota was struck down twice, but you developed an itch for reservation after the change of guard.” Sawant’s statements were also aimed at the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

He, however, added that chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would ensure that the community was given quota before 2024.

Taking objection, Maratha leader Vinod Patil demanded that the minister be removed from the state cabinet. “When Sawant wanted to become a minister in the past, it was the young community workers who had pitched for him. Manoj Akhare of the Sambhaji Brigade threatened to launch a protest against Sawant and called him Maratha-drohi [one who hates the Marathas] and feudal.”

Nana Patole, president, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, too sought Sawant’s removal from the cabinet for his disparaging remarks. “Sawant repeatedly makes controversial statements… his words show the arrogance of power.”

Soon after the incident, the minister, who belongs to the Maratha community, tendered an apology. “I had no intention to hurt the community. If anyone from my community has been hurt by my manner of speech or statements… I am apologising. I am a worker from this community and want the Marathas to get reservation. Maratha girls and boy need quota for furthering their career. Our community is backward.”

Higher and technical education minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil tried to salvage the situation.

Sawant may have meant that the erstwhile Fadnavis-led government had given quota to the Marathas and ensured it withstood judicial scrutiny, but the MVA could not see it through, he said. “Sawant meant to ask why these protestors did not agitate in the two-and-half years [when the MVA was in power].”

Sena MLC Manisha Kayande charged Sawant with insulting the Maratha community and pointed to how the morchas and agitation pressing for the quota were held when the Fadnavis government was in power.