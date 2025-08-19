Heavy downpour brings Thane to a standstill, over 100 mm rain in 6 hours

THANE: In just six hours between 10am and 3pm, Thane City reeled under heavy showers on Monday. By 4.30pm, the day’s tally had crossed 100 mm, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Disaster Management Cell. Thane, India - August -18, 2025: Heavy rains in Thane have caused water logging near Vandana Cinema in thane, water enter in shop .in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, August -18, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (praful Gangurde)

The intense spell triggered widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion and civic disruptions across the city and its adjoining areas.

In Kalyan East’s Netivali area, a wall collapsed following the downpour. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. At Dombivli, floodwaters entered the police station premises, leaving offices waterlogged and routine work disrupted.

One of the worst-hit zones was Gaumukh on Ghodbunder Road, where rainwater from the nearby hills gushed onto the arterial stretch. With poor drainage and pothole-ridden roads, traffic slowed to a crawl. Commuters reported spending hours in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

“The traffic was already crawling because of the waterlogging, and the potholes made it almost impossible to drive without getting stuck. For daily commuters, it has become a nightmare,” said Sharad Kulkarni, a motorist stranded at Ghodbunder.

Waterlogging was also reported from Vandana Talkies, Wagle Estate, Mumbra-Kausa, Diva, Shahad, Bhiwandi, Mankoli Naka, Anjurphata, Shilphata, Wimco Naka in Ambernath, and Majiwada near Shanti Sadan building. According to TMC officials, no injuries were reported in these incidents. Complaints have been forwarded to the relevant departments for remedial action.

The showers paralysed daily life in Thane. Office-goers faced long delays, while small traders and street vendors suffered business losses as customer footfall dipped sharply.

Traffic bottlenecks extended beyond Ghodbunder Road. At Shahad bridge towards Ulhasnagar, large potholes and incessant rain slowed down vehicular movement. “On Shahad Bridge, the situation has worsened due to big potholes and the rain, and traffic is moving at a snail’s pace,” a traffic police officer said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across Thane district until August 20. While the city has witnessed intermittent showers since Saturday, Monday’s spell was the heaviest of the season so far.