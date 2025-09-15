Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai; IMD issues orange alert | Weather updates

Heavy rainfall hit parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, causing severe waterlogging, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the day. Alongside Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and the ghat areas of Pune have also been placed under an orange alert for heavy rainfall today.(PTI file)

According to the weather office’s nowcast, moderate to intense showers were expected until 10 am, followed by heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated locations in the city.

Footage shared by news agency ANI on Monday showed waterlogging in the King’s Circle area, where commuters and vehicles struggled to move and traffic slowed to a crawl.

IMD's prediction for the next few days in the region

Rainfall is expected to continue over the coming days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

– September 15 (Monday): Moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers are very likely across most parts of Konkan-Goa and Madhya Maharashtra, and in several districts of Marathwada.

– September 16: Moderate rainfall is likely in many areas of Konkan-Goa, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected in several districts of North Madhya Maharashtra, and at a few locations in South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

– September 17: Light to moderate rainfall is expected in many parts of North Konkan and a few areas of South Konkan-Goa. Similar conditions are likely across North Madhya Maharashtra, with some rain in South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

– September 18: Light to moderate rain is forecast for many areas of North Konkan and a few places in South Konkan-Goa. Showers are also expected in parts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, with isolated rain in South Madhya Maharashtra.

– September 19: Light to moderate rainfall is likely across several districts in North Konkan, with a few places in South Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada also expected to receive showers. Isolated rainfall is predicted in South Madhya Maharashtra.

– September 20: Similar conditions are expected, with light to moderate rainfall across many parts of North Konkan, a few areas of South Konkan-Goa, North Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, and light showers at isolated locations in South Madhya Maharashtra.