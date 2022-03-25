Heavy security in and around Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium as IPL begins on Saturday

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 matches begin on Saturday, and with the first match in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium to be held on Sunday, the Navi Mumbai police has tightened the security in and around the stadium.

Along with the police staff from Mumbai police, around 2,350 police officials would be around and inside the stadium conducting various security drills and trials from Saturday. DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches over the next two months.

“Of the 20 matches that would be conducted in Navi Mumbai, four would be played in the afternoon and rest in the evening. We have conducted various meetings to discuss the plan of patrolling the roads and inside the stadium. We are also conducting a trial on Saturday,” DCP (crime), Suresh Mengade, said.

A total of three DCPs, 12 ACPs, 45 police inspectors, 120 assistant police inspectors and other 1,100 staff from the police department have been assigned for the security.

“A total of 1,300 police personnel from Navi Mumbai have been deployed. Besides, two platoons of Riot Control Police (RCP), Rapid Action Force (RAF), 100 jawans of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and 150 police personnel in civil dress have also been deployed. Private security guards deployed by police along with 400 guards deployed by DY Patil Stadium will also be around the stadium. Overall, around 2,000 people including police and private guards would be part of the security along with 350 from the traffic department,” Mengade added.

Technical team, control room, scanners for scanning bags, hand held metal detectors, door frame metal detectors and Bomb Detection and Disposal team (BDDS) would also be present in the stadium premises. One BDDS squad of Navi Mumbai would check inside the stadium before every match while three others from Mumbai would be available outside the stadium.

While the safety of the stadium is the responsibility of Zone I police officials, the traffic reaching the stadium is the responsibility of the traffic department. The security is led by DCP, Zone I, Vivek Pansare, and DCP (traffic), Purushottam Karad. Two ACPs, 15 police inspectors, 25 assistant and sub-inspectors from the traffic department would be manning the traffic on the road.

“Parking facilities are made available outside the stadium near Raheja Centre, Wonders Park and Bhima Shankar Road. Tickets to the match have all the details of their allotted parking and the things that are allowed inside the stadium. Each and every bag would be thoroughly checked at the entry,” Mengade said.

Fire brigade, ambulance and police vans would also be kept on a standby outside the stadium in case of any emergency.