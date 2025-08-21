NAVI MUMBAI: The Raigad district administration has imposed a complete ban on the movement of heavy vehicles on the Mumbai–Pune road, which passes through Bhor Ghat, considering frequent accidents on the stretch. Heavy vehicles banned on old Mumbai–Pune road

There have been at least 18 accidents involving heavy vehicles on the Bhor Ghat section of the road between 2021 and 2025. It was observed that a lot of vehicles carrying heavy goods were using this route in a bid to avoid paying the toll, said a police officer from Khopoli police station. “We consolidated data of accidents involving heavy vehicles and considered it necessary to place this ban,” he said.

Officials noted that the Bor Ghat stretch of highway is steep and has dangerous curves. The frequent mishaps have also triggered public anger and concerns about law and order.

“To provide a safer alternative, the state government has already made the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway available for smooth traffic flow, with the proposed missing link project aimed at further easing travel between Mumbai and Pune,” informed the officer.

As per the notification, the order came into effect on August 19 until further notice. The order was issued by Kishan N Jawale, Raigad district collector, in exercise of the powers conferred under Sections 115 (empowering state governments to impose restrictions or prohibit vehicle movement for public convenience) and 116 (power of state to erect traffic signs) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. This has been issued in line with a letter from the superintendent of police, Raigad.