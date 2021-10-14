Hike taxi fares, unions demand; threaten to go on strike in Mumbai

With the hike in the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) for the second time in 10 days on Thursday, the taxi unions in the city have demanded a hike in taxi fares. The unions have also threatened to go on a strike if CNG prices are increased any further.

Unions approached the additional chief transport secretary Ashish Kumar Singh on Thursday demanding that the base fare of taxis be increased by ₹2 to ₹27.

The Maharashtra government in February had increased the fare of autorickshaws and black and yellow taxis in the city. The minimum fare of black and yellow taxis in the city is now ₹25 as opposed to ₹22 earlier.

“Due to the increase of ₹5.56 of CNG price the taxi operators are incurring a loss of ₹60 per day. The price of CNG was increased from ₹51 to ₹54 and again after 10 days the price was increased to ₹57.54,” said a statement from Mumbai Taximen’s Union that has the maximum number of city’s taxi drivers as members.

The union has also threatened to go on a strike if the prices of CNG hiked further. “We will discuss with our members and if the prices increase, then we will go on a strike. We are also discussing internally with people from the transport fraternity about the steps that can be taken,” said AL Quadros, leader, Mumbai Taximen’s Union.

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Wednesday had announced the hike in prices of CNG and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) from Thursday.

The price of CNG is now ₹57.54 per kg and was hiked by ₹2.30 per kg. Earlier on October 5, the prices of CNG was hiked and was priced at ₹54.57 per kg. Before that CNG was priced at ₹49.40 per kg in the city.