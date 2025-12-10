Thane: A 40-year-old history-sheeter from Govandi allegedly involved in more than 20 daytime housebreaking cases reported across Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Palghar was arrested on Saturday. History-sheeter held for over 20 housebreakings across MMR

According to the police, the accused, Deepak Ramgopal Vaishy, is known for executing break-ins within minutes—forcing open latches, sweeping homes for jewellery and cash, and fleeing without leaving traces. He typically targets locked houses during the day and uses masks and gloves to avoid being identified. He came under the scanner after a Wagle Estate resident, Surekha Khedkar, reported a burglary on November 27. She told the police that jewellery and cash worth ₹82,000 were stolen from her house. Two similar incidents were recorded on November 25 and 27. CCTV footage helped police identify the suspect based on his distinct modus operandi.

Acting on a tip-off that Vaishy planned another break-in at Teen Hath Naka on December 6, the crime detection team laid a trap and arrested him.

“The arrested accused, Deepak Vaishy, is a very smart housebreaking expert who commits crimes only during the daytime and escapes within five minutes without leaving any evidence. He wears a mask and gloves while committing the crime to avoid leaving traces. He targets houses that are locked during the day when family members are away at work. After his arrest for the Wagle Estate cases, he admitted to committing similar crimes under the Srinagar Police jurisdiction,” said Prashant Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 5).

The police said they have recovered all stolen property from the last three housebreaking incidents from Vaishy’s Govandi residence. He has been booked under sections 331(3) (house-trespass/breaking) and 305(A) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.