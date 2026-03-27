MUMBAI: Two motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents in Vile Parle and Kandivali on Wednesday. While the first was a hit-and-run, the second occurred when a car door opened into oncoming traffic, leading to a fatal crash, the police said. Hit-and-run, open car door claim lives of two motorcyclists

According to the police, in the first incident, 24-year-old Nilkanth Vijay Ingole died after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Centaur Bridge descent on the southbound arm of the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle East around 12.15 am. Ingole was on his way from his residence to Matunga to visit his wife and three-month-old son when the accident occurred.

Police said the unidentified vehicle was being driven in a rash and negligent manner and collided with Ingole’s motorcycle, causing him to fall and suffer a fatal head injury. Ingole’s sister, Khushbu, told the police that he and his wife Arya had been in a relationship since 2013 and had eloped and married about a year-and-a-half ago. After the birth of their son three months ago, Arya had been staying with her parents in Matunga.

Based on Khushbu’s complaint, the Vile Parle police registered a case against the unidentified driver under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In the second incident, a 31-year-old delivery executive was killed in Kandivali West on Wednesday evening after he fell off his electric scooter and was crushed under a tanker.

The police said that the deceased, Tuwankumar Maheshwar Yadav, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Kandivali West, had left home around 6 pm for delivery work. Around 7 pm, his brother Chandankumar Yadav was informed that Tuwankumar had met with an accident near Vasant Complex on New Link Road.

Police said Yadav was riding towards Kandivali Metro Station when a car driver, who had parked his vehicle on the road, opened the right-side door without checking for oncoming traffic. The door struck Yadav, causing him to fall onto the road, after which a passing tanker ran over him.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The car driver, Aftab Alam, a Govandi resident, and the tanker driver, Shivnayak Yadav, a Wadala resident, have been booked by the Charkop police under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.