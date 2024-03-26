Mumbai: A practising Muslim who runs a dance academy, his Hindu students and their parents, and a Hindu activist who fasts once during Ramzan. This unusual combination was responsible for the first-ever “Holi event” in Jogeshwari East. Holi with Rahim Mubarak

A few lanes beyond the Radhabai (Gandhi) Chawl, which became a symbol of the communal riots that swept Mumbai after the demolition of the Babri Masjid, a generation born after those riots celebrated a five-star Holi with a DJ, orchestra and even the mandatory rain dance – Hindus dancing at a programme conducted by a Muslim.

“I wanted our people to enjoy what is beyond their reach,” said local social worker Shivaji Khairnar. “I also wanted to send a message. These days we hear people saying only Hindus must celebrate Hindu festivals. We also hear that Muslims don’t like to play Holi. Well, who’s Rahim then?” he asked, referring to 36-year-old Rahim Mubarak Tamboli, director of the Rhythm Dance Academy, who Khairnar had invited to conduct the event.

Nearly 99% of Rahim’s 175 students – who call him ‘Rahim Sir’ – are Hindu. On Monday, most of them, including those from the academy’s Charni Road branch, turned up at Jogeshwari with their parents to participate in the Holi event. Participation was free for the students and one parent each, while it cost only ₹200 per head for others.

“We had to drag our 9-year-old away because her exams are on,” said Vishal and Puja Bhoir, who turned to Rahim seeing their daughter’s craze for dance during the Covid lockdown. “We requested Sir to guide her, now she’s his regular student.”

According to Rahim, who’s been teaching dance since 2010, the increase in reality shows has made parents more open to their children learning dance. Having learnt dancing on his own, since his family neither wanted to nor could afford to send him to dance school, he’s keen to reach out to others like him. “My fee is only ₹500 a month; and for those who can’t afford it, I don’t charge anything. I even teach street kids for free,” he says.

How did he overcome the disapproval of his parents? “They still criticise me sometimes,” he admitted. “But I just have one answer: isn’t this talent of mine also a gift from Him?”

Assisting him in running the four branches of his academy are 19-year-old Lekha Shirodkar and 21-year-old Sonali Narkar, who started off as his students while still in school. Though they are now pursing graduation, they see dance as their long-term profession.

Did their parents object to them learning from and working with a Muslim?

“When we started, their only fear was that we would be home late. But then they saw that Sir was equally concerned about our safety,” said Lekha, who revealed that after the lockdown, seven of them had gone to Bhopal for a dance competition. “That means seven Hindu families had entrusted Rahim Sir with their daughters. None of us ever saw him as a Muslim. Humanity comes first.”

“Now, they even consult him whenever there’s a family problem,” said Sonali. “Our families visit him on Eid, he and his family come over for Ganpati darshan, and all our families have gone together to Shirdi and to the Ekvira Temple in Lonavla.”

The dance they performed at Bhopal was the Shiv Tandav, added Lekha. “You can see from the Rhythm Dance Academy’s You Tube channel that we perform dances for all festivals. Lohri, Baisakhi, Shiv Jayanti, Asadi Ekadashi...Rahim Sir has choreographed dances for all these. We have also sung songs for Eid.”

Last year, Khairnar had invited Rahim to a meeting of all the Ganeshutsav mandals in the city. “I introduced him as Rahim, who has been performing for five years for our Ganesh mandal,” he recalled. “In which religion is it forbidden to participate in others’ festivals? When celebrity Muslims play Holi or bring Ganpati home, everyone praises them. So are these boundaries only for ordinary people?”

Rahim has performed for schools as well as mandals, and never has his faith been mentioned, he says. “It all depends on how you conduct yourself. I believe dance is good exercise for our bodies; music is good for our mental health. Why divide them on the basis of religion?”