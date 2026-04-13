Thane, "Mom, we will be back in two or three days," were the final words three siblings uttered to their mother before leaving their residence in Diva town of Thane district for a short holiday at a relative's place. Holiday turns to heartbreak: 7 years after husband's death, Thane woman loses 3 kids in road crash

Hours later, those words returned to haunt a devastated mother as the news of their deaths in a horrific road accident on Monday morning shattered her world forever.

The siblings, Sneha Mohape , Manasi , and their brother Prathamesh , were among the 11 people who were killed in a head-on collision between a van packed with passengers and a cement mixer truck on a newly constructed bridge over the Ulhas River near Raite village under Kalyan taluka.

The tragedy has wiped out the entire support system of Anjana Mohape, a single mother who had been raising her children with grit and determination since her husband's death seven years ago.

Working as a domestic help, Anjana had ensured her children pursued their education, hoping they would soon stand on their own feet and lift the family out of financial hardship.

"She lived for them. After losing her husband, these three were her only reason to keep going," said Nathu Mohape, a family member.

"They were bright children with dreams of helping their mother. Now, everything is gone in an instant," said the distraught family member.

The siblings were headed to their uncle's house in Panhe village under Murbad taluka of the district to spend their college holiday.

The accident was so severe that the van was reduced to a heap of metal, leaving no room for survival for the Mohape trio.

The last rites of the three siblings will be performed in their native village, family sources said.

While local residents rushed to the spot to initiate a rescue operation, the impact had already claimed the lives of nearly a dozen passengers.

The crash has sparked fresh outrage among locals regarding heavy vehicles on the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar National Highway.

Residents alleged that lorries, mixer and dumper trucks engaged in construction work frequently violate speed limits and safety norms on the highway.

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