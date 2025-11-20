MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday ruled that more than 600 families living in Palm Beach Residency, Nerul, cannot be punished for procedural lapses or alleged illegalities committed by the developer and municipal officials. Homebuyers can’t be made ‘collateral victims’ of developer’s lapses, rules HC

Dismissing a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought demolition and punitive action against the high-rise, a division bench of chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Gautam A Ankhad said it would be “wholly unjust” to displace flat purchasers who had relied on statutory approvals while buying their homes. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had already issued a provisional Occupation Certificate (OC) after collecting over ₹101 crore in penalties, the bench noted.

The court said the residents had suffered for years due to the absence of a final OC, a delay for which they bore no responsibility. “The homebuyers cannot be penalised for the defaults of the developer, who has not obtained the OC since 2012,” the judges observed, criticising prolonged restrictions imposed under earlier interim orders.

Since March 2021, flat owners had been barred from selling or transferring their homes because of interim directions issued during the pendency of the PIL. Vacating all such restraints, the Bench clarified that there is no legal prohibition on transferring flats merely because the final OC is pending. Curtailing homeowners’ rights, it said, effectively punished innocent purchasers for delays caused by the developer and the authorities.

The court also questioned the intent behind the PIL itself. Although the petition claimed to address illegal construction across Navi Mumbai, the petitioner had “selectively” targeted Palm Beach Residency, the society and its architect argued. The Bench agreed that the case had drifted from its stated public-interest objective and had “transformed into a private dispute”, deepening the hardship of residents who had purchased their flats in good faith.

At the same time, the judges underscored the larger context of regulatory failings. They pointed out that NMMC had itself identified more than 2,100 buildings constructed without required permissions or in violation of sanctioned plans, a sign of systemic problems that cannot be remedied by penalising homebuyers.

While dismissing the PIL, the bench stressed that its ruling should not be read as an endorsement of any illegality by the developer or civic officials. The state government and NMMC are free to proceed against erring parties under the law. But the rights of homebuyers, the court reiterated, must remain protected. They cannot be reduced to “collateral victims” of administrative lapses or corruption.