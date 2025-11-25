Mumbai: The Mumbai Congress on Monday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of demolishing the homes of several Hindu and Dalit families in Malad’s Malwani earlier this month, falsely claiming that the residents were Rohingyas or Bangladeshis who were staying in India illegally. Homes of Hindus, Dalits razed in Malwani to polarise voters: Mumbai Congress

“BJP’s allegation that Malwani residents are Rohingyas or Bangladeshis is a complete fabrication,” Sachin Sawant, the party’s chief spokesperson, said while addressing a press conference on Monday evening. He was accompanied by some Hindu and Dalit families, whose houses in Malwani were razed during the demolition drive, he said.

Sawant alleged that the BJP was trying to polarise the electorate ahead of the BMC polls by falsely labelling poor families in Malwani as either Rohingyas or Bangladeshis.

“They (the BJP) are doing so to target one community for political gains in the polls,” Sawant said.

The suburban collectorate had – on November 3, 4 and 11 – demolished slum tenements in Malwani, claiming the residents were illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants. The demolition drive was undertaken following instructions from BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is also the co-incharge guardian minister for Mumbai alongside Ashish Shelar.

“Lodha directly ordered officials to demolish the homes although he was not heading the revenue department. Nor was he a full-fledged guardian minister,” Sawant remarked.

The Congress leader claimed that the demolition violated Supreme Court guidelines.

“People were not even given a chance to present their documents. There must be a thorough investigation into the entire operation,” he said. “The officials responsible must be suspended and the governor must immediately dismiss Lodha from the state cabinet.”

Sawant further said that the BJP’s claim that only “illegal Muslim residents” were affected during the demolition drive was false as homes of Hindus and Dalits who had been living there for 25 years were also demolished.

“The denial of the opportunity to prove their legality shows the BJP’s agenda is nothing but a conspiracy crafted solely for polarisation,” Sawant said.

The Congress chief spokesperson also claimed that the BJP has singled out Malwani and MLA Aslam Shaikh as he represents the minority community.

“As always, they are resorting to a dirty game of inciting Hindu–Muslim hatred,” he alleged.