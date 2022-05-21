Hostel in charge gets 5 years RI for molesting girls in Talasari
Palghar: A former superintendent of a government hostel (ashramshala) in Talasari has been sentenced to 5 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for molesting multiple girl students of class 10 in December 2017. The additional sessions court, Palghar, on Friday convicted Suryakant Raghunath Bagal (36) and also cancelled his bail. He was also permanently expelled from government services.
According to the complainant, a class 10 student, Bagal would call her to his office under the pretext of a phone call from her parents late at night, when other students were asleep. Bagal would subsequently lock his office from the inside and then order the girl to undress, police officials said, adding that the convict would then force her to watch porn on his mobile, and talk in an obscene language.
He would threaten the victim to keep quiet or else face dire consequences, like failing in the internal board exams, the officials said.
They further said that the girls would keep quiet out of fear of failure but the issue came to light when one of the victims wrote an anonymous letter to her cousin’s brother, who then informed her parent and along with other parents they stormed the ashramshala and thrashed Bagal.
The police reached the premise and Bagal was arrested under Section 354 (molestation) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and Tribal Atrocity Act.
His phone, which contained the porn clips, was also seized.
The hostel did not have a female superintendent and Bagal was in charge of the ashramshala, which is run under the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) Dahanu. Tribal girl students are among the boarders at the hostel.
-
‘MIDC pipeline discharging effluents into Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary’
Trans-Thane Creek establishment at Pawne, Navi Mumbai, carrying industrial effluents into the deep sea has allegedly ruptured and is discharging its contents into the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, a protected area under the Wildlife Protection Act (1972). The alleged leak was first flagged by environmentalist Stalin D and a local fisherman, Harish Sutar, on Saturday. A deputy engineer working at MIDC-TTC, however, refuted their claims that effluents are polluting Thane.
-
Wanted Bihar gangster arrested in Delhi
New Delhi: A 43-year-old gangster, wanted in several criminal cases including a shootout related to the legislative council elections in Bihar, was arrested by Delhi Police's special cell in a joint operation with Bihar Police. Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Jasmeet Singh identified the accused as Azad Ali (43), a resident of Siwan district in Bihar.
-
NCP leaders won’t comment on caste, religion anymore, assures Pawar
Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar sought to draw the curtain over the Brahmin versus non-Brahmin controversy in Maharashtra on Saturday and assured that no leader from his party would not make comments against any caste or religion. The assurances were made in a meeting with various outfits representing the Brahmin community. Around 40 representatives from 10 outfits attended the meeting called by Pawar at Nisarg Mangal Karyalaya, Gultekdi in Pune.
-
EC nod to 52 new teachers, 4 non-teaching staff at AU
The envelopes containing names of candidates for teaching and non-teaching posts at Allahabad University were opened in the meeting of Executive Council held at AU's North Hall, on Saturday. The names were recommended by the members of the interview selection committees in the second round of recruitments at AU. Appointments on four posts in Theatre and Film have also been approved. These include one associate professor and three assistant professors.
-
U.P. ATS arrests two conmen from Jharkhand
Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad on Saturday arrested two members of inter-state gang of conmen involved in duping and robbing businessmen, realtors and professors after promising them high quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), four times to the face value of original currency. According to a press note issued by the ATS, the accused Anuj Singh and Arun Chaubey alias both residents of Jaunpur, Chottu, were arrested from Mahoda railway station of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics