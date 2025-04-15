Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hot and humid start to the week in city, brief relief expected

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2025 09:06 AM IST

The minimum temperature has also been easing gradually, dropping from 27°C on April 10 to 24°C on Monday—aligning with the seasonal norm. For the coming week, minimum temperatures are likely to range between 24°C and 26°C

MUMBAI:The city sweltered under a hot and humid spell on Monday as daytime temperatures climbed to 36°C at the Santacruz weather observatory—up from 33.2°C recorded on Sunday. The spike in temperature, coupled with persistently high humidity, made for uncomfortable conditions across the city.

Mumbai, India - April 28, 2022: A youth washes his face for little respite in the sweltering heat as mercury rises, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - April 28, 2022: A youth washes his face for little respite in the sweltering heat as mercury rises, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) seven-day forecast, some respite is on the horizon. Day temperatures are expected to dip slightly to around 32°C over the next four days, offering Mumbaiites a brief period of relief before climbing back up to 35°C towards the weekend.

The minimum temperature has also been easing gradually, dropping from 27°C on April 10 to 24°C on Monday—aligning with the seasonal norm. For the coming week, minimum temperatures are likely to range between 24°C and 26°C.

Humidity, however, remains unusually high for April. While the normal humidity level for this time of year ranges between 40% and 50%, the city has been experiencing levels close to 80%. On Monday morning at 8:30 am, the Santacruz station recorded a humidity level of 76%, adding to the discomfort.

In southern Mumbai, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°C and a minimum of 25.5°C.

Meteorologists advise residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and take necessary precautions, especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, as the city continues to battle muggy conditions.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Hot and humid start to the week in city, brief relief expected
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On