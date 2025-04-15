Hot and humid start to the week in city, brief relief expected

MUMBAI:The city sweltered under a hot and humid spell on Monday as daytime temperatures climbed to 36°C at the Santacruz weather observatory—up from 33.2°C recorded on Sunday. The spike in temperature, coupled with persistently high humidity, made for uncomfortable conditions across the city. Mumbai, India - April 28, 2022: A youth washes his face for little respite in the sweltering heat as mercury rises, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) seven-day forecast, some respite is on the horizon. Day temperatures are expected to dip slightly to around 32°C over the next four days, offering Mumbaiites a brief period of relief before climbing back up to 35°C towards the weekend.

The minimum temperature has also been easing gradually, dropping from 27°C on April 10 to 24°C on Monday—aligning with the seasonal norm. For the coming week, minimum temperatures are likely to range between 24°C and 26°C.

Humidity, however, remains unusually high for April. While the normal humidity level for this time of year ranges between 40% and 50%, the city has been experiencing levels close to 80%. On Monday morning at 8:30 am, the Santacruz station recorded a humidity level of 76%, adding to the discomfort.

In southern Mumbai, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2°C and a minimum of 25.5°C.

Meteorologists advise residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and take necessary precautions, especially vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly, as the city continues to battle muggy conditions.