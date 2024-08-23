 At 33.7°C, Mumbai records hottest day in August since 1969 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
At 33.7°C, Mumbai records hottest day in August since 1969

BySabah Virani
Aug 23, 2024 08:47 AM IST

Mumbai recorded its hottest August day since 1969 at 33.7°C. Santacruz hit 33.7°C, Colaba 32.6°C. Expect rain till Monday with a yellow alert for heavy rainfall

Mumbai: The maximum temperature in Mumbai on Thursday touched 33.7 degrees Celsius, breaching Sunday’s record for the hottest day in August since 1969 by 0.1 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds contributed to the hike in temperatures, said the Indian Meteorological Department.

A woman covers her child with a scarf to save him from heat. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
A woman covers her child with a scarf to save him from heat. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)

The maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz on Thursday was 3.3 degrees above normal, while Colaba recorded a relatively lower maximum of 32.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature at Santacruz was 26.6 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees above normal while in Colaba, it was 26.8 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal. No rainfall was recorded in Colaba with 75% humidity, while Santacruz recorded 3mm rainfall with 72% humidity.

The remainder of the week till Monday is likely to be wet, said the IMD, issuing a yellow alert for the city, which indicates likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

“The weekend will be wet,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD Mumbai. “There is a low pressure system over Karnataka that we are expecting will move northward and bring heavy rains to Mumbai.”

