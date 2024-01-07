How NCPA brought the arts out of hallowed corridors and into city parks

MUMBAI: Amandeep Singh paused during rehearsals to ask his teammates if he is audible. “Can you feel the vibe?” he called out a couple of times. This was before one of India’s largest spoken word collectives -- UnErase Poetry – to which Singh belongs, performed on Saturday at Cooperage Bandstand, Fort, as a part of the ongoing NCPA@thePark programmes. Rezhonium Rendezvous’ with Omkar Agnihotri on harmonium and rezhonium during the NCPA Presents NCPA@Park Event at Narali Baug,Shivaji Park on 16/12/2023. Photo by Santosh Nagvekar (NCPA)

He was working on the special tweaks to his act both in form and content because of the nature of the venue. “Unlike a closed space, here the audience has other distractions. I have to make my content a bit louder and bring it more audience interactions,” he said. “Since we are outdoors, we put in more energy to hold audience’s attention and also give them the experience they are there for.”

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has been a coveted space for both audiences and performers for long. Three years ago, it emerged from its revered space to expand its horizon. “After all, we are moving art out of theatre only to bring it closer to the audience,” said Singh.

Omkar Agnihotri of Rezhonium Rendezvous who performed on December 16, 2023, at Narali Baug, Dadar, echoed Singh, saying: “It’s always a blessing to perform under the NCPA banner given its equity in the business of performing arts.” While Agnihotri has performed at NCPA several times in the past, “the NCPA@The Park is a completely different experience!” He specially fine-tuned the sound of the Rezhonium (electric version of the harmonium) to “vibe with the natural surroundings”.

He brushed off queries on challenges with acoustics and lights, saying, “Once the artiste is in the element, it does not take long for the audience to catch that vibe.” Singh however admitted that acoustics and lights could be a challenge when taken outside a controlled environment. “The park is an open space, and it is not possible to predict the challenges we could face from the surrounding – it could be as simple as a loud vehicle passing by in between the act.”

Renowned Odissi exponent and guru, Shubhada Varadkar, too praised the initiative. “This is a great way to take performing arts to people at a time when commuting is becoming difficult. Audiences will warm up to the idea of these concerts closer to home.”

The dancer, who has performed at several open-air venues in the past, admitted this is a different experience from a structured setting. “The audience is often moving, talking or even eating without wholly concentrating on the performance. It is up to the artiste to keep them engaged. Audiences respond to talent and sincerity of presentation. As long as artists take care of that, these initiatives can be a win-win for all, including the art form,” she said, reminding this writer of the age-old tradition of “performances in the Natamandaps of temples”.

Breaking the mould

Three years ago, the 55-year-old NCPA, South Asia’s first multi-venue and multi-genre cultural centre, decided to step out of its hallowed precinct after the Covid-19 pandemic-driven lockdown was lifted and people were eager to step out. NCPA’s chairperson Khushroo N Suntook said NCPA@thePark was inaugurated in March 2022, as an initiative in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to celebrate the return of live performances to physical spaces.

“The BMC opened its lush green parks for us to exhibit NCPA’s programming beyond our campus and reach out to audiences based in different parts of the city,” he said. The response was encouraging, following which both NCPA and the civic body made it a tradition in the city’s cultural calendar. The favoured months are November to March, “when there is a nip in the air, making it ideal for outdoor events”.

The events have been drawing crowds from far-flung places like Ambernath, Vasind, Panvel and Dahanu. “The attendees range from families to young students who join the artistes in singing and dancing along, which makes it a special one-of-a-kind experience,” he said.

Does this also help combat competition from other new emerging cultural hubs? Suntook responded by quoting numbers – a city with a population of over two crore “has room for many cultural centres”.

He looks at the present endeavour as a community outreach initiative, which manages to gather more residents in the city to experience live performances, “completely free of cost and also helps to promote art”. “Like the NCPA’s ensembles, including its homegrown orchestra, the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), travels to different parts of the world and the country every year, NCPA@thePark is a city-specific initiative to reach out to audience members based in key locations who might not be regular visitors at the NCPA’s Nariman Point premises.” Suntook hopes to take the cultural performances not only across MMR but also outside Mumbai.

In 2022, when NCPA reached out to its roster of artistes, all were inclined to perform in venues such as Narali Baug, Cooperage Bandstand and Bandra Fort. “Alongside the unique outdoor atmosphere, the events allow the artistes to directly engage with a wider set of audience in an informal set-up. Besides, the audience knows that since these performances happen under the banner of the NCPA, they bear a certain hallmark,” Suntook added.

Sion-resident septuagenarian concert connoisseur Kala Ramnath nailed it. “The Indian performing arts landscape has for too long been confined by institutional sponsorship, patronage and profit-driven guidelines. In addition to fostering new dialogues and drawing in new audiences, initiatives such as this one may advance cultural freedom by fostering democratic and adaptable approaches.”

She was also all-praise for the NCPA for thoughtfully arranging to sell their famed chutney sandwiches and cold coffee at the outdoor venues. “That completes the experience,” she said.

NCPA@thepark on January 7

Symphony Orchestra

Time: 6pm

Shama Bhat’s Nad Roop (Kathak)

Time: 7:15 pm

Venue of both performances: Cooperage Bandstand Garden, Fort

Performances have been planned in February and March too, details of which are yet to be finalised