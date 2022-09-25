Hunt on for employee who fled with SoBo businessman’s 50 lakh

Mumbai The Mumbai police have launched a manhunt for an employee of a stationary wholesale shop in Pydhonie area, South Mumbai, who allegedly fled with ₹50 lakh cash.

The accused identified as Malamsingh Rathod was working at MK Corporation stationary wholesale shop situated at Chakala Street in Pydhonie area for several years.

The complainant, Kundal Mangilal Bafna, 37, is a resident of Tardeo area, who imports stationery from China and Hong Kong and supplies them to shops in Abdul Rehman Street and Musafir Khan, South Mumbai. Six people work at his shop - a clerk, two admins and three salesmen.

The victim claims that the entire money collected from his clients (shopkeepers) would be kept at his friend Imran Sayyad Nizamuddin residence in South Mumbai for safekeeping. Around ₹51 lakh were collected from the shop between August and September. Money from a few other shops were also kept at Imran’s place and the bills were with the victim, said a police officer.

The incident occurred on Friday when the victim’s employees Vikram Kumar and Malamsingh Rathod went to collect money from Imran’s house as he had to clear the bills to his stationery supplier in China. The duo went on a bike around 4:45pm and when they did not return till 8pm, the victim called on Rathod’s mobile number which he found switched off. He then called on Vikram Kumar’s number and it was learnt that he was at his residence in KamathiPura area, said police officer.

The victim suspected foul play and while inquiring with Vikram Kumar it was clear that both collected money from Imran’s house and returned outside the office where Vikram dropped Rathod who was carrying the money, to deliver in the office and drove the scooter to his house. The victim immediately checked the CCTV footage outside his shop in which Rathod was seen. Instead of coming into the shop he turned back and went towards Musafirkhana while Vikram went to his residence, added the official.

The victim then approached the Pydhonie police station and a case was registered against Rathod. Police have made several teams to locate him, added an official.