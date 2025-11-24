MUMBAI: The MHB police in Borivali on Saturday arrested a Dahisar resident for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 36-year-old wife, who died by hanging at their home earlier this week. Police said the woman took her life after years of alleged mental and physical abuse. Husband held for abetting wife’s suicide in Dahisar; boyfriend booked in separate case

According to investigators, the incident occurred on November 17, between noon and 1pm, at the couple’s residence in Dahisar. The deceased, originally from Jalna, had been living in Nashik for the past five years, where her mother works in a well-known hospital. She married the accused in November 2007 and had two children.

In her statement, the victim’s mother told police that the accused began harassing his wife soon after marriage, allegedly beating and abusing her over “trivial family disputes.” The woman frequently confided in her mother about the mistreatment. In 2021, unable to bear the alleged abuse, she moved to her maternal home with her children. The husband, however, neither tried to meet her nor reconcile, and allegedly continued threatening and abusing her over the phone. She subsequently approached court and filed a case against him.

Police said the accused later resumed harassing her and was allegedly involved in an extra-marital relationship. When the woman confronted him, he reportedly refused to end the affair and told her to “leave the house or kill herself.” Her mother told police that the humiliation and sustained abuse pushed her into severe depression.

On Monday, the woman was found hanging in her room with a blanket. Her mother rushed to Mumbai and was informed at Bhagwati Hospital that her daughter had been declared dead. Based on her complaint, the MHB police arrested the husband for abetment to suicide.

In a separate incident, the Kandivali police have booked a 23-year-old man for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old woman, who was found dead at her Kandivali West home on November 22.

Police said the woman, who worked at a salon, was in a relationship with the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood and often visited her home. Her mother alleged that he would harass her daughter, who had been visibly stressed in the days before her death.

On November 22, after the mother returned from work, neighbours told her the couple had argued earlier that day. The accused later broke open the door and found the woman hanging. She was taken to hospital but was declared dead. Based on the mother’s complaint, police have registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.