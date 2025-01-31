MUMBAI: Wheelchair-bound and paralysed waist down, Priyangi Singh is still under medical supervision, said her father Munish Singh in their home in Goregaon (East). “I have accepted my daughter’s fate,” said Singh, asked to comment on the acquittal of Amey Darekar, whom he had accused of pushing his daughter off a water tank in November 2022. ‘I have accepted my daughter’s fate’

Singh, who believes the case was not properly investigated, said, “I have given my deposition in court as a witness but now I do not want anything to do with the case. I just want to take care of my daughter,” he added, underlining that they just wanted to get on with their lives. “Priyangi can talk, eat on her own but for movement she requires a wheelchair as her lower body is still paralysed,” said Singh.

Police had arrested Amey for allegedly pushing Priyangi off the 18-foot tank on the terrace of a Dahisar high-rise but her father had suspected she was also beaten up, and that Amey’s mother may have been involved in the incident. “Priyangi had been bedridden for two years. At least, now she has started talking and eating on her own,” said her grief-stricken father.

Singh said he will not contest the judgment. “We have asked the police to leave us alone as we do not want Priyangi to relive the horror. That one day has ruined my daughter’s life.”

After the incident, Singh had told the police that Priyangi had said that she and Amey were drunk and had a fight. Police had allegedly been pressuring her to say she had slipped off the tank, while Singh claimed she was beaten up by Amey and pushed.

“There were a lot of questions that were not investigated. The doctors had to give her at least eight bottles of blood before performing surgery,” he added.