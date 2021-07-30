ICICI bank theft, murder: Ex-manager stole 3.38 crore to clear dues

The 36-year-old key accused arrested for theft and murder at ICICI Bank, Virar on Thursday, has confessed to committing the heist and stealing gold worth ₹3.38 crore to clear over ₹1 crore arrears. The police have also seized his Swift Dzire car, which was found a few metres away from the spot.

According to police, the bank was half shuttered and just two women employees were inside the bank, at the time of the incident. “The accused Anilkumar Rajdev Dubey, a former manager, entered the bank, headed straight to the locker and threatened the women employees to open the safe. Dubey carried a backpack to steal 6.76 kg of gold jewellery worth ₹3.38 crore, which was mortgaged by customers for a gold loan. After women employees raised an alarm, Dubey assaulted them and tried to flee. The locals chased, nabbed the accused and took away the bags from him,” said senior inspector Suresh Warade.

The security guard was not present, as the night duty guard was to take charge, he added

“Assistant branch manager Yogita Nishant Chowdhary, 36, was killed, while cashier Shraddha Devrukhkar was injured in the incident. The condition of Devrukhkar, who is undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital is serious,” said senior inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station.

“Dubey has been arrested under section 397 (robbery and dacoity), 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) on a complaint filed by Nitin Ambre, manager of the bank on Friday,” said Warade.

He was produced before the Vasai court on Friday and has been remanded in police custody for a week, said the officer.

Dubey’s current employer Axix Bank has also sacked him with immediate effect. “As a responsible institution, Axis Bank has zero tolerance towards unscrupulous elements and is committed to fully cooperate with the relevant authorities in resolving this issue. We have taken strict disciplinary action immediately,” said a spokesperson of the Axis Bank.

Meanwhile, Sadanand Date, commissioner, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate felicitated two women and a man for nabbing Dubey.