Mumbai: Amid the ongoing turmoil around the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) reportedly preparing to give up its deemed-to-be university status, the institute on Thursday issued a statement saying it was considering becoming a state technological university, following a nudge from the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). ICT to discuss transition proposal after state nudge

According to the statement issued by ICT, in April, it received a letter from the DTE, asking the institute to submit a proposal to drop its current deemed-to-be university status and shift to a state technological university model. The letter was preceded by discussions with the state government on the institute’s funding and long-term growth.

As reported by HT on April 30, the institute’s faculty are opposed to a state-controlled or hybrid model. Concerned over reports suggesting that the institute may give up its current status to access government funding, they have written to the vice-chancellor, chancellor and senior stakeholders, saying a state-controlled or hybrid model could harm the ICT’s reputation.

In the statement issued on Thursday, the institute said it would consider the views of all stakeholders – faculty, support staff, students and alumni – and carefully weigh the pros and cons of transition to a state technological university. No final decision has been taken on the matter yet, the statement clarified.

The ICT wants to continue functioning with full academic, administrative and financial autonomy, and retain its Elite and Centre of Excellence status granted by the state government, which allows operational flexibility similar to national institutes, the statement said.

Though the ICT’s deemed-to-be university status, granted by the University Grants Commission (UGC), makes it eligible for central funding, the institute has faced challenges in accessing some government schemes, as it is sometimes treated like a private university by central agencies, the statement noted.

According to officials aware of the matter, during a meeting in December 2025 chaired by state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, ICT officials had highlighted the need for more financial support to build world-class infrastructure and continue its research work. They had also raised concerns about limitations in funding due to its current status.

Following this, the state government suggested the option of granting ICT the status of a state technological university.

With the DTE now asking for a proposal regarding the transition, the issue will be discussed in detail within our academic and administrative bodies, including the academic council and board of governors, Thursday’s statement said. A final decision on whether to send a proposal to the DTE will be taken after internal discussions are completed, it noted.