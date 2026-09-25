IIT-B student’s kin start hunger strike over suicide; institute defers mid-sems

MUMBAI: The parents of an IIT Bombay student, who allegedly died by suicide last week, began an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Thursday evening after meeting the chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). Officers' probe revealed that the student spoke to some of his friends after he was caught copying during an examination, and expressed regret over it. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)

The students’ parents had initially planned to stage their protest at IIT-B’s main gate. However, on Thursday morning, when they were travelling towards the institute, the police stopped them five km away from the campus. After reportedly waiting for about an hour, they were taken to the government’s Sahyadri Guest House where NCSC chairperson Kishor Makwana met them.

Advocates Nikhil Kamble and Siddharth Ingale, who are providing legal aid to the parents, said that Makwana asked the parents whether they had faith in the ongoing investigation. The parents then raised concerns about the CCTV footage related to the student’s death, which has recently been widely circulated in the media and on social media. They questioned how the footage, which they described as important evidence in the case, became available publicly, and told Makwana that they wanted an independent inquiry into this. They have also sought the arrest of IIT Bombay director Shireesh Kedare and dean of student affairs Satyanarayan Dulla.

The parents submitted their representation of 12 demands to the NCSC chairman during the meeting and reiterated their demand for action against those named in the case. They also demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CBI.

After the meeting, the parents went to Azad Maidan at 5 pm to conduct their indefinite hunger strike there. They said they would remain on strike until Prof Suryanarayana Doolla was arrested and their other demands were addressed. Late on Thursday night, however, they had to leave after the police denied them permission for Friday on account of Ganesh visarjan. They will continue their hunger strike on Saturday.

Makwana also visited IIT Bombay and held a detailed meeting with the director, deputy director, registrar, faculty members and other officials, where he sought details of the events during and after the September 18 incident. He also visited the energy science and engineering department, the examination hall and the student’s hostel room, and met his classmates.

Makwana has asked IIT Bombay to preserve the CCTV footage, electronic evidence and other records related to the event. He later met senior police officials and directed them to ensure a fair, impartial, comprehensive and time-bound investigation.

According to the police, the student was found dead on the evening of September 18, hours after he was pulled up for using a mobile phone during an examination. Fellow students alleged that he was asked to leave the exam hall and threatened with disciplinary action, including suspension. IIT-B, however, refuted the charges and claimed that the student was assured that the incident would not have any adverse impact on his career.

An FIR has been registered against IIT-B under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.