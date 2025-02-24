Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) on Saturday announced the launch of two new academic programs – a four-year Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Applied Geophysics and a Master of Technology in Climate and Sustainability - both set to commence in July. Additionally, under its Educational Outreach Office, the institute has launched new e-PG Diploma courses in AI & ML, E-Mobility, and Interactive Design. IIT-B announces new programs, awards 354 degrees to graduates in interim convocation

IIT-B Director, Prof Shireesh Kedare, announced the launch during his speech in the interim session of the institute’s 63rd Convocation, held at the Convocation Hall. At the event, 354 degrees were awarded, including 219 PhDs, to students who graduated in January 2025. The interim convocation enables graduates to receive their degrees ahead of the formal 63rd Convocation, allowing them to pursue career opportunities and further studies without delay.

The first batch of graduates of the online Master’s in Development Practice (MDP) program, an industry-first initiative rolled out by the Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas (CTARA), also received their degrees on the day, along with 36 graduates from the Executive MBA (E-MBA) program.

Prof Kedare highlighted the achievements in securing research funds and faculty hiring at the institute. “The institute continues to attract top-tier faculty, with 55 new members joining in the past year, bringing the total number of full-time faculty members to 751, including eight Professors of Practice (PoPs). Significantly, IIT Bombay now has 125 women faculty members the highest among all IITs in India.” The institute has secured ₹446 crore in extramural funding for the financial year, including ₹128 crore allocated for the BharatGen project, Prof Kedare said. Additionally, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has sanctioned ₹900 crore to establish a Thematic Hub in Quantum Sensing and Metrology, positioning IIT-B at the forefront of national quantum research.

“In 2024, the institute signed 73 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 55 universities across 27 countries. These agreements include student exchange programs, doctoral co-supervision initiatives, and academic collaborations,” said Kedare.

Sharad Kumar Saraf, chairperson of the board of governors, IIT-B presided over the convocation. Abhishek Singh, IAS, additional secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, attended as the chief guest.