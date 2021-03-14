IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / IITs set up schools, centres to foster research in AI
Last week, IIT-Bombay announced that it will set up a ‘Technocraft Centre for Applied Artificial Intelligence’ (TCA2I), a research centre to foster collaboration between industry and academia in applied AI. (IIT-Bombay)
Last week, IIT-Bombay announced that it will set up a ‘Technocraft Centre for Applied Artificial Intelligence’ (TCA2I), a research centre to foster collaboration between industry and academia in applied AI. (IIT-Bombay)
mumbai news

IITs set up schools, centres to foster research in AI

Rise in demand for manpower pushing institutes to train their students in artificial intelligence, say experts.
READ FULL STORY
By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 11:59 PM IST

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country are now setting up new schools and research centres in applied artificial intelligence (AI) and data sciences (DS) to cater to the rising demand for qualified manpower in the area.

Last week, IIT-Bombay announced that it will set up a ‘Technocraft Centre for Applied Artificial Intelligence’ (TCA2I), a research centre to foster collaboration between industry and academia in applied AI. This comes merely a year after the institute set up a new Centre for Machine Intelligence and Data Science (C-MInDS) to build a future talent pool in AI and DS through research, teaching, and collaboration with industry/government.

While AI, Machine Learning (ML) and DS are widely taught to computer science students, institutes are realising the need to train students from all streams of engineering in these courses, given an increase in demand for qualified manpower in AI.

C-MInDS at IIT-Bombay is now offering a BTech minor in subjects in the field of AI and dual degree MTech programme. “BTech students from any stream can complete five additional courses in AI and ML-related subjects and they will be awarded with a minor degree in machine intelligence and data sciences. The courses cut across all streams. The goal is to develop manpower, who are experts in their own domains, but also have expertise in AI and ML,” said Manjesh Hanawal, assistant professor, Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, IIT-Bombay, who is an associated faculty at both CMInDs and TCA2I. So far, around 100 students have registered for the BTech Minor course.

In 2019, ed-tech company Great Learning estimated that around 97,000 jobs related to AI, analytics and DS were lying vacant in India. However, India ranked 40th among 172 countries in 2020 in AI-readiness, according to Oxford Insights and the International Research Development Centre. The study measured the country’s preparedness to adapt to AI technologies across 33 indicators.

Demand for talent in AI and ML is 30% higher than the supply, said Sangeeta Gupta, senior vice-president and chief strategy officer, NASSCOMM, a not-for-profit association of the IT industry.

Research output in AI, too, is poor as less than 2% of all PhDs are in the field of AI, ML and DS, according to a Niti Aayog report. Centres such as those set up at IITs will help improve the country’s research output, said Gupta.

At Madras, the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) was kicked off in 2017 and has since then published over 93 research papers.

In September 2020, IIT-Delhi set up a School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) which began PhD programmes in AI from January this year. It has received around 160 applications in its first term.

“From the next semester, we plan to start an MTech programme with an intake of 40. We have identified five core areas where we have our strength in AI applications — healthcare, material sciences, industry 4.0, robotics and multilingual natural language processing. ScAI aims to bring AI researchers across all departments together. It will facilitate collaborations to foster research in AI,” said Mausam, professor and founding head of ScAI. CMInDS, too, is likely to start regular MTech and PhD programmes in AI from the next semester.

“There is an urgent need to improve the quality and quantity of research in AI as well as create highly trained professionals,” said Mausam. Inter-disciplinary research involving AI is key, said faculty members.

“TCA2I focuses on research across domains. We are looking at interdisciplinary research in the application of AI in supply chain, logistics, transportation, cyber security, among others,” said Hanawal.

“Today, many donors are also realising that there is a huge thrust on making our workforce ready to adapt to AI as well as bring out high-quality research work in AI,” said Hanawal. TCA2I at IIT-Bombay has been set up with donations to the tune of 15 crore spread over three years from alumni members.

Many of the centres at IITs, such as Madras and Kharagpur, are set up in partnership with major IT organisations. “We are seeing many of our member companies partnering with these institutes for research centres. One of the reasons is they all have cases where they want to work on solutions in partnership with the academia. Through these centres, we have scope to build out new use cases where both the academia and the organisations can get an edge in these areas. For the institutions, these centres offer an opportunity to focus more on research,” said Gupta, adding that NASSCOM was also developing and curating courses in emerging technologies in partnership with various institutions and making the courses accessible.

Madras was the first IIT in the country to offer an interdisciplinary five-year dual degree programme in data science — the students earn a bachelors degree in any branch of engineering and a masters degree in data science.

B Ravindran, professor of Computer Science and Engineering and head of the RBCDSAI at IIT-Madras, said, “The goals of the centre were three-fold — to encourage fundamental research, to enable adoption of cutting edge AI in multiple verticals, and to impart high-quality AI education. We are one of the most productive AI labs in the country now, as measured by publications in top AI conferences. We also have significantly improved our footprint in interdisciplinary applications of AI across transportation, biology, manufacturing and finance.”

The centre is now planning a part-time MTech in Industrial AI and an advanced programme for working professionals in applied machine intelligence.

“AI, being a transformative technology, is a necessary skill for everyone and such centres play an important role in bringing about awareness and necessary appreciation. Our centre has projects that span various engineering departments, management studies, biotechnology, and social sciences,” said Ravindran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Sachin Vaze joined the Shiv Sena in 2008. (HT File)
Sachin Vaze joined the Shiv Sena in 2008. (HT File)
mumbai news

Sachin Vaze’s Shiv Sena connection

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Vaze was never an active member of the party. He took the primary membership in 2008, but never renewed it and therefore it expires automatically, said a senior party functionary
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maharashtra education dept releases Class 10, 12 question bank

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Ahead of the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams that are scheduled to be held in April and May this year, the state education department has started releasing question banks for students on its official website starting Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai college under scanner for holding farewell party

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:35 AM IST
A junior college in Kandivli has come under the education department’s scanner after it organised a farewell party for Class 12 students recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Need one-time solution for tech glitches: University of Mumbai senate

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:31 AM IST
MU senate, over two days last weekend, highlighted the need for the university to invest more on digitising the varsity as a permanent solution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (right) along with Maharashtra minister Jitendra Ahwad after a meeting of NCP's cabinet ministers at YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (right) along with Maharashtra minister Jitendra Ahwad after a meeting of NCP's cabinet ministers at YB Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Antilia security scare to Sachin Vaze’s arrest: Maharashtra govt in damage control mode

By Surendra P Gangan, Faisal Malik and Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar got into damage control mode on Monday, following the major embarrassment for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, Antilia; death of the car owner, Mansukh Hiran; and arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the scare
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Vaze
Sachin Vaze
mumbai news

Antilia case: Sachin Vaze suspended again

By Manish Pathak, KAY Dodhiya and Surendra Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The Mumbai Police on Monday suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze following his arrest by the National Investigation Authority (NIA) in connection with its probe on the recovery of explosives from an SUV parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month, even as his brother Sudharm Vaze filed a habeas corpus petition in the Bombay high court on Monday against the arrest claiming that Vaze was being made into a “scapegoat” by “certain political powers”
READ FULL STORY
Close
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
University of Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

University of Mumbai non-teaching staff to start physically reporting to duty

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:29 AM IST
While class 1 staffers are expected to report for duty every day, class 2, 3 and 4 non-teaching staff are to physically report to duty on alternate days while maintaining 100% attendance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lockdown in Nagpur
Lockdown in Nagpur
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees over 15,000 Covid cases for 4th straight day, slaps stricter curbs

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The state government has allowed only 50 people to attend weddings and 20 people to attend last rites
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharjeel Usmani has been booked for allegedly making a provocative speech at Elgar Parishad in Pune on January 30, 2021. (HT FILE)
Sharjeel Usmani has been booked for allegedly making a provocative speech at Elgar Parishad in Pune on January 30, 2021. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC extends interim protection for Sharjeel Usmani

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The court also asked Usmani to decide on whether he wanted to impose a self-restraint from speaking to the media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Nikhil Wede)
(Nikhil Wede)
mumbai news

27 forest fires in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony since January: Data

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:26 AM IST
On March 14, a Hindustan Times team arrived at the site of one such forest fire near Unit No. 16 on Aarey Dairy road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Is panel of developers feasible, Bombay HC asks state, BMC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to file an affidavit on whether its suggestion of setting up a panel of competent developers to ensure that development/re-development projects can be taken up and completed in a time-bound manner was possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ED attaches Rs35.48-cr immovable assets of Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, son-in-law
ED attaches Rs35.48-cr immovable assets of Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, son-in-law
mumbai news

ED attaches Rs35.48-cr immovable assets of Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter, son-in-law

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:24 AM IST
ED officials from Mumbai office confirmed the attached assets are two commercial properties admeasuring approx. 10550 sqft each in Kaledonia building, Andheri (East), Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi takes the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Kohinoor Hospital, Kurla in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi takes the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Kohinoor Hospital, Kurla in Mumbai on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

North Mumbai saw more Covid-19 cases in past 7 days: BMC data

By Eeshanpriya MS and Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:24 AM IST
13 out of 24 wards in the city have Covid growth rate higher than the city’s average growth rate of 0.39%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT FILE)
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Some domestic passengers use fake Covid-19 reports to fly

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:22 AM IST
Authorities said some passengers flying into the city are providing fake test reports at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to show they are Covid-negative. The Mumbai civic body has termed these instances as rare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier on Monday, Pawar met Thackeray at the latter's official residence 'Varsha'. In picture - Sharad Pawar leaves after the meeting.(PTI)
Earlier on Monday, Pawar met Thackeray at the latter's official residence 'Varsha'. In picture - Sharad Pawar leaves after the meeting.(PTI)
mumbai news

Uddhav Thackeray has time for Aamir Khan but not for Sharad Pawar: Nitesh Rane

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:41 PM IST
"The chief minister did not have time to meet Pawar Saheb earlier but he had time to have Friday dinner with actor Aamir Khan," Nitesh Rane said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP