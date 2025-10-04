Impending marriage no reason to grant bail to gang-rape accused: HC

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday cancelled the bail granted earlier this year to a man accused of gang-rape, observing that the trial court had ignored crucial evidence and wrongly relied on the accused’s impending marriage as a factor for release. Mumbai, India - Aug. 28, 2015 : Bombay High Court : ( Photo by Bhushan Koyande )

Justice Dr Neela Gokhale, while hearing a plea filed by the Maharashtra government seeking cancellation of bail, set aside the February order of the Dindoshi Sessions Court.

“Impending marriage of an accused is not one of the parameters for grant of bail,” the court observed, noting that the accused had been released on bail within just two and a half months of his arrest despite serious charges.

The case, registered at the DN Nagar police station in December 2024, involves allegations of gang-rape and assault. The prosecution contended that the accused, Aakash Sandhi Bindu, and two of his associates took the survivor to a rented flat, gave her a spiked drink, restrained her, and then proceeded to assault and rape her.

The survivor’s statement, along with medical reports showing head injuries and scratches, corroborated the allegations, the prosecution said. Investigators also recovered indecent photographs of the complainant from one of the accused and recorded witness statements supporting her version of events, the prosecution added.

Despite this, the sessions court granted bail to the accused in February, observing that no fresh injuries were found on the survivor’s genitalia. The court also noted that Bindu was scheduled to get married on March 1 and said that his prolonged detention was not necessary as the investigation was complete.

The high court strongly disagreed with this reasoning. Justice Gokhale held that the trial court had failed to consider the gravity of the allegations, the medical evidence of physical assault, the recovery of incriminating material, and corroborative witness statements.

“The trial court has ignored relevant material and failed to consider the gravity of the offence. The alleged acts are heinous, and bail granted on such grounds cannot stand,” the judgment noted.

Referring to recent Supreme Court rulings, including Shabeen Ahmad vs State of Uttar Pradesh (2025), the high court stressed that the superficial application of bail principles undermines public faith in the justice system and risks normalising heinous crimes.

Accordingly, the high court cancelled the bail and directed the accused to surrender before the investigating officer within two days of the order being uploaded.