MUMBAI: In a bid to improve voter turnout in high-profile areas and housing complexes, the state election commission (SEC) has decided to allow polling booths in the city’s housing societies for the BMC elections. Around 850 booths are expected to be set up. In a first, SEC to set up polling booths in 850 housing societies for civic polls

Polling booths were put up in housing societies for the first time during the assembly elections in November 2024, which helped to increase voting in those areas. Taking a cue from this, both the SEC and the BMC hope to replicate the success in the civic body polls.

The apathy of Mumbaikars, especially in the city’s tony areas, with regard to voting is legendary—for years, the city’s voting percentage has hovered around 45% except in 2017, when it touched 55%, the highest figure since 1992. Otherwise, Mumbai registers much lower voter turnouts compared to other parts of Maharashtra.

State election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said that the move would help increase voter participation in the civic body elections. “Many people in housing complexes avoid going out to vote due to several issues like the distance of the polling booths from home, long queues and other reasons,” he said. “Having this facility in their premises or close by may encourage them to vote.”

Waghmare added that the SEC would not be involved in identifying the locations or societies. “This has been left to the BMC—we have only asked them to ensure that a polling booth caters to at least 800 or 900 voters,” he said. Along with this, the SEC has also directed the BMC to set up proper facilities to help disabled persons and senior citizens vote.

When contacted, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said that the civic body would soon prepare a list of proposed polling booths in housing societies across Mumbai and send it to the SEC for approval. “Most of the proposed locations will be the same as those in the assembly elections with possibly a few minor changes as per need,” he added.

In the 2024 assembly elections, this initiative to set up polling booths in societies received a good response. Sahitya Sahawas, the writer’s colony at Bandra East’s Kalanagar, had a polling booth catering to around 1,000 registered voters from the society and neighbouring buildings. The turnout, by the end of the day, was almost 60%.