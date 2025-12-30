Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
In BMC poll pact, BJP gets 137 seats; 90 for Shiv Sena

ByFaisal Malik
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 07:32 am IST

The formula was declared jointly by both the parties after a marathon meeting between senior BJP leaders and Shiv Sena president and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde

MUMBAI: After protracted parleys over seat sharing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, over the last few weeks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena arrived at a consensus late Monday evening. BJP will field candidates from 137 seats while Shiv Sena will contest from 90 seats. The formula was declared jointly by both the parties after a marathon meeting between senior BJP leaders and Shiv Sena president and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Nagpur, Dec 09 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar unveil 'Zebru' road safety awareness mascot program, organised by the Transport Department at the Committee Hall of the Legislative Assembly, in Nagpur on Tuesday. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Public Works Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, Minister of State Madhuri Misal, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Sethi, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar and senior officials of the Transport Department present on this occasion. (@mieknathshinde X/ANI Photo) (Eknath Shinde X)
Confirming the move, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam said that they “are ready to wave the saffron flag on the BMC”. Smaller allies, it is believed, will be given seats from both the quotas.

Despite pressure from BJP, Shinde drove a hard bargain, which resulted in a good deal for the party, as there were speculations that the party will not get more than 80 seats. Shinde was eyeing 100 seats.

“It has been decided that 137 seats will come under BJP’s quota and the remaining 90 seats will be given to Shiv Sena,” Satam announced at Nandanvan, Shinde’s official residence.

Reacting to the decision, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale said,”We have accommodated all the leaders and a unanimous decision was taken,” he stated.

