In Mumbai, man beats wife to death after being refused money for alcohol, arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): A 42-year-old man was arrested by Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly beating his wife to death after she refused to give him money for alcohol, the police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Moinuddin Nasrullah Ansari and the deceased was identified as Parveen Moinuddin Ansari aged 36.

The couple used to live on the side of the railway track between Goregaon and Malad stations.

As per the police, Parveen sustained fatal injuries and though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared brought dead by doctors.

The Borivali GRP registered a case against Moinuddin Ansari under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to murder.

The accused was arrested in Malwani, Malad, while he was trying to flee the city, the police said. (ANI)