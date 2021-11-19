In Navi Mumbai, Covid testing increases as also average number of daily cases

Post Diwali, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has increased the testing by 24% after which there has been a rise in average number of daily cases by 16%.

The average number of testing that was being conducted last week was 6,252, which increased by 16% with the testing being 8,177 this week.

Meanwhile the average daily cases that were 26 last week have increased to 31 this week. “Last week being Diwali, there was a shortage of staff and hence there is a reduction in cases. From this week, the testing increased and the lab is being used up in full capacity, leading to slight increase in cases,” a medical officer from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said.

On November 1, the average cases were 45 and average testing was 7,524.

Currently, the doubling rate in Navi Mumbai is 2,812, which was 3,176 days last week while it was 1,899 in the first week of November. Even as there is a slight surge in the cases, the graph of active cases is seen to be coming down. The active cases currently are 319, which were 377 last week and 460 in the first week of November.

The civic officials credit the recovery rate as the reason for the active cases going down. Currently, the recovery rate of NMMC is 98% and case fatality rate is 1.80%. The daily positivity rate is also noticed to be going down.

On October 31, the daily positivity was 0.94%, which came down to 0.83% on November 7 and to 0.31% on November 18.

Till now, Navi Mumbai has had 1,09,049 positive cases, of which 1,06,766 have recovered and 1,964 died. The targeted testing of at least 31 people is being conducted behind every single positive case reported in Navi Mumbai.