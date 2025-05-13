In new guidelines, Maharashtra schools told to get CCTV cameras, conduct 3 roll calls

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered schools in the state to conduct a roll call three times every day, install CCTV cameras on the premises and conduct verification of all school employees. The state government has made it mandatory for schools to inform the local police station about any complaint of sexual assault by students (File Photo)

The directions are part of a set of guidelines to improve security at schools against the backdrop of sexual assault of two kindergarten students in August 2024 within the toilet of a pre-primary school in Badlapur East, Thane district. There were allegations that both the school administration and local police had been reluctant to act. Akshay Shinde, 24, a contractual sweeper at the school, was arrested for the sexual assault on August 17. He was killed by the police on September 23 after Shinde allegedly snatched an officer’s gun and fired three rounds.

The state government has made it mandatory for schools to inform the local police station about any complaint of sexual assault by students. It has also told schools to conduct character verification of its teaching and non-teaching staff before appointing them and require them to get a character certificate from the police.

It has also told schools to conduct roll calls three times a day and send a text message to parents of children who are not marked present.

The schools are also told to organise “good touch-bad touch” training sessions (meant for educating students about sexual harassment) for pre-primary and primary students.

Also, schools will have to install a complaint box which will be opened twice a week in the presence of a school committee that also comprises representatives of parents.

It would be mandatory for private schools to install CCTV cameras in the school including one outside the toilets. They will have to preserve the recordings for a minimum of one month.

Schools are also required to ensure that its buses also have a CCTV camera and a female attendant is present in the vehicle at all times.

The new guidelines also require schools to start self-defence training programmes. They also have to establish that there are no cigarette and pan shops within 100 metres from the school and take help of the police if any such a stall is detected.