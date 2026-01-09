MUMBAI: Independent candidate Tejal Pawar and her husband Deepak have been provided police cover as they apprehend a threat to their lives. Tejal, contesting the civic elections from ward 226 in Colaba, has alleged that speaker of the legislative assembly Rahul Narwekar (BJP) had offered them various inducements in exchange for withdrawing her nomination against his brother Makarand. Independent candidate gets police cover

The idea, Tejal claimed, was to get Makarand Narwekar elected unopposed as she was the only candidate contesting against him.

“After she (Tejal) made allegations and asked for security, the Colaba police have provided her security. She has been assigned a woman bodyguard, and constables have been also posted outside her house in Colaba,” said a senior police officer.

The Pawars claim that when they refused the inducements offered by Rahul Narwekar, they were threatened by him. Deepak was allegedly escorted to Narwekar’s house and Tejal was told to withdraw her candidature. Narwekar’s workers also turned up at the Pawars’ doorstep when Tejal was alone at home, she alleges.

“We are happy that they have provided us with security. It will help us campaign without fear,” said Deepak Pawar, a lawyer and former Shiv Sena party worker. “We need more security as we feel we could be attacked by goons. There were some who kept an eye on us while we were campaigning.”

Rahul Narwekar has rubbished the Pawars’ allegations, claiming it was the Pawars who had asked for ₹5 crore for Tejal to withdraw from the electoral fray.