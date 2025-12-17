India Post to launch city’s first Gen-Z post office at IIT-B

Mumbai: India Post is set to inaugurate the city’s first-ever Gen Z–themed post office at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus on December 18. The new-age post office will have facilities like free Wi-Fi, a cafeteria-style sitting area, a mini library, a dedicated music corner, curated philately merchandise for lovers of stamps, and other facilities to attract youngsters. The new-age post office will have facilities like free Wi-Fi, a cafeteria-style sitting area, a mini library, a dedicated music corner, curated philately merchandise for lovers of stamps, and other facilities to attract youngsters.

Chief postmaster general of Maharashtra and Goa, Amitabh Singh, said the initiative aligns with India Post’s plans to transform itself to blend in with the times. He said, “The gen Z post office introduces a fresh and contemporary approach to postal services, specially curated for young citizens, students, and digital natives.” Singh added, “By reimagining the post office as a vibrant community hub, India Post aims to bridge heritage with innovation, ensuring postal services remain relevant, engaging, and accessible to the next generation.”

According to Singh similar Gen Z post offices have already been successfully launched at institutions such as IITs and IIMs in Delhi, as well as campuses in Kerala, Gujarat, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh. The Mumbai launch, he added, marks an important step in expanding the initiative nationwide.

“This post office will help change the perception of post offices among young people,” Singh said. “With its cool, swanky, and youth-centric look and feel, it reflects a significant shift in public service delivery.” He added that the interiors, including murals and wall designs, were conceptualised and developed by India Post’s in-house team in close coordination with IIT Bombay students, blending creativity, functionality, and technology.

Apart from Wi-Fi, the Gen Z post office will have a ‘Parcel Gyan’ desk to spread awareness about parcels and logistics services, digital and QR-based service delivery, Aadhaar enrolment, and a guidance centre for the post office savings bank (POSB) schemes. Singh also said customers using this post office will receive a 10% discount on speed post services and a 5% discount on bulk parcel bookings.

New dining hall in Hostel 4

Amid IIT-B’s recent initiatives is also a new dining hall in Hostel 4, now the institute’s largest-capacity dining facility. This comes at a time when Hostel 4 is undergoing reconstruction as part of a project supported by a donation from Pramod Chaudhari, founder and chairman of Praj Industries Limited, who lived in the hostel during his undergraduate years.

The new 800-capacity dining hall has been named in Chaudhari’s honour. IIT Bombay said the initiative reflects his contribution and pivotal role in enriching both the academic environment and the student experience. “His generosity stands as an inspiring example of alumni leadership shaping the future of IIT Bombay,” read a statement by IIT-B.

The statement issued by the institute read, “As part of its broader transformation agenda, the Institute is making significant investments to enhance the student living and learning experience by recognising that holistic education extends well beyond the classroom.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Chaudhari said his desire to contribute to society was shaped by his time at IIT Bombay, where he was exposed to ideas of social responsibility and philanthropy. “Among the experiences that most shaped my values, those in Hostel 4 remain closest to my heart. I still remember the meals, the warmth and dedication of the staff, and the countless conversations with friends and batchmates that bonded us forever,” he said.

He added that the dining hall represents a space for community and camaraderie. “Seeing the newly reconstructed space and knowing it will continue to nurture student life gives me great joy. I hope it remains a home for laughter, learning, and lifelong memories for generations to come,” Chaudhari said.