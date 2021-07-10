Indian doctor from Israel donates machines to set up pathology lab at Mumbai’s Nesco centre

The Nesco jumbo centre that has treated over 23,000 Covid-19 patients will start their pathology laboratory, the first in any Covid jumbo centre, from Monday.

An Indian doctor residing in Israel, who wishes to keep his identity hidden, has donated the money to buy three essential pathology machines to start the laboratory which would make the centre more self-sufficient to fight against the anticipated third wave.

The centre has got three machines— Serum electrolyte, Biochemistry and Centrifuge which would help in conducting the kidney, liver profiling along with sodium and potassium among others. The overall price of the machines is over ₹2.30 lakh, which have been donated by the doctor from Israel. Along with this, the donor has provided test tubes and other apparatus for the next month, which would have cost another ₹50,000. The money was donated directly to the vendor.

The centre outsources the testing through a private laboratory—-Thyrocare but the samples are last collected till 7pm. At night, the samples are being sent to Dr RN Cooper Hospital, Juhu for emergency patients which is a time-consuming affair.

“A few philanthropists approached us through a national party which wanted to donate food and provide other facilities. But I wanted to set up a laboratory, hence, they contacted the doctor who readily agreed to help us with the request to keep his identity hidden,” said Dr Neelam Andrade, dean of the NESCO jumbo centre.

These tests help to decide the line of treatment in emergency Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

Another donor has promised to donate a cell counter machine that helps in white blood cells, clotting time among others. The machine costs around ₹1.5 lakh.

Along with this, the centre has procured a CT scan machine through a public-private partnership model which will be available next to the ICU. The patients scanned at the centre with the BMC’s price rate which is ₹1,200. “Till now, we have been sending patients to Cooper Hospital. We are given a time slot between 5pm-7pm to test from the centre. But transporting the patient is an issue. So, the reports are given only to the family members,” she added.

Now, the centre has a CT Scan and an in-house emergency pathology laboratory, the centre has 10 dialysis machines, a USG facility, portable chest x-ray machines, ECG machines, ventilators, dura cells, oxygen pipeline supply, liquid medical oxygen tanks, oxygen concentrators.

“We have all the required speciality facilities which would help us a lot if we have to face thied third wave. We are completely prepared for it. Also, we are adding more beds,” she added.